Paris Olympics: Team Romania - 107 athletes in 18 disciplines

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian team is prepared, including from an official point of view, for the Olympic Games. Romanian athletes are strong, well prepared and will climb the podium in Paris, said the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu. Romania's Olympic batch was received, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis, before leaving for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The president of COSR was optimistic before the departure: "Our athletes are strong, well prepared and will climb the podium in Paris. Also in Paris, 100 years ago, Romania won the first Olympic medal. The dream of today's athletes on the Olympic team, for the Games of in Paris, it grew every day, with every training session. Together we are optimistic, balanced and very determined. The challenge that every athlete experiences at the Olympic Games is a good opportunity to show the world that they can be the best, that he fights for the team and for everyone who is behind him. It doesn't matter how hard it is or how big the challenge is, when you have the best team by your side." Mihai Covaliu also pointed out: "The Olympic movement in Romania was, regardless of the times we went through, the flame of Romanian sport. Its power comes from the energy of people who dedicate their lives to this creed. Contemporary Romanian society needs models more than ever. The Olympic movement in Romania has consolidated its role as a generator of performance, being the organization that has always brought value to Romanian sports. I am convinced that we will hear Romania's anthem again in Paris, just as we will also hear the heartbeats of all Romanians from all corners of the world. Olympic emotions are unique".

Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc, husband and wife, will be the bearers of the Romanian flag at this ceremony which, for the first time in the history of the Olympics, will take place outside the stadium, on the Seine river. President Klaus Iohannis handed the Romanian flag to the two athletes. Romania will be represented by 107 athletes at the Olympic Games in Paris, in 18 disciplines: 1. Athletics - Delvine Relin Meringor, Joan Chelimo Melly - marathon, Andrea Miklos - 400 m, Alina Rotaru Kottmann - long jump, Bianca Ghelber - throwing hammer throw, Stella Rutto - 3000 m hurdles, Alin Firfirică - discus throw, Alexandru Mihăiţă Toader - javelin throw, Andreea Taloş, Diana Ion - triple jump, Rareş Toader - weight throw, Florentina Iusco - triple jump and long jump, Daniela Stanciu - pole vault height; 2. Swimming - David Popovici, Vlad Stancu; 3. Boxing - Lăcămioara Perijoc - 54 kg; 4. Rhythmic gymnastics - Annaliese Drăgan; 5. Canoe - Cătălin Chirilă - C1 - 1000 m (1 place), Oleg Nuţă, Ilie Sprincean - canoe - C2 - 500 m (2 places); 6. Rowing - 45 places (one nominal place + 44 quota places - 11 crews) - women's double row (W2x), women's light category double row (LW2x), women's four row (W4x), men's double row (M2x), four Men's Rowing (M4x), Women's Double Row (W2-), Women's Four Row (W4-), Men's Double Row (M2-), Men's Four Row (M4-), Men's Eight Plus One (M8+), Women's Eight Plus One (W8+), Mihai Chiruţă - men's single rowing (nominal qualification);

7. Artistic gymnastics - Andrei Munteanu; The women's artistic gymnastics team (5 quota places); 8. Polo - Men's team (13 quota places); 9. Table tennis - Women's team (3 places quota), Bernadette Szocs / Ovidiu Ionescu - mixed doubles, Ovidiu Ionescu - men's singles, Andrei Eduard Ionescu - men's singles; 10. Wrestling - Andreea Ana - female wrestling - 53 kg, Kriszta Tunde Incze - female wrestling - 62 kg, Cătălina Axente - female wrestling - 76 kg, Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu - Greco-Roman wrestling - 130 kg, Răzvan Arnăut - Greco wrestling - Romanians - 60 kg; 11. Yahting - Ebru Bolat -- ILCA 6; 12. Fencing - Mălina Călugăreanu - individual foil; 13. Weightlifting - Mihaela Cambei - 49 kg, Loredana Toma - 71 kg; 14. Triathlon - Felix-Pierre Duchampt; 15. Cycling - Ede Molnar - mountain bike; 16. Judo - Alex George Ioan CREŢ - 90 kg; 17. Archery - Mădălina Ştefania Amaistroaie - Olympic bow; 18. Tennis - Ana Bogdan - singles, Jaquline Cristian - singles, Irina Begu - singles, Monica Niculescu - doubles.

The Olympic Games in Paris take place from July 26 to August 11.