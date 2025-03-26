Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
PoliChemistryFEST 2025: Innovation in the Chemistry of the Future

O.D.
English Section / 26 martie

Photo source: https://chemistryfest.upb.ro/

Versiunea în limba română

The fourth edition of PoliChemistryFEST, an event dedicated to innovations and new trends in the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, environmental engineering, pharmaceutical industry and nanosciences, will take place on Friday and Saturday on the campus of the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest. According to the organizers, for two days, the campus will be transformed into a true laboratory of the future, offering participants the opportunity to learn, experiment and interact with top specialists from industry and academia.

"PoliChemistryFEST is an emblematic event for Politehnica Bucharest, a place where science and education meet to open new horizons in the field of chemistry and bioengineering. This festival is an excellent opportunity for young people in Romania and beyond to explore a field with a real impact on society," said Rector Mihnea Costoiu.

Activities and Opportunities

The event includes: Hands-on experiments and interactive workshops - where participants can discover fascinating chemical processes and cutting-edge technologies; Conferences and presentations - given by industry leaders, renowned researchers and professors; Interactive exhibition - where over 40 companies will showcase their cutting-edge innovations and technologies; Networking and collaboration - between students, professionals, researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world. "This festival is a perfect example of synergy between education, research and industry. At Politehnica Bucharest, we place great emphasis on preparing students for the demands of the job market, and PoliChemistryFEST offers them essential practical experiences to become leaders in the field," added Mihnea Costoiu. The festival is organized by the Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at Politehnica Bucharest.

