Polytechnic University of Bucharest, preparation for admission

Universities have begun to offer meditation to students who wish to become their students. Moreover, there are also entrance exam mocks to maximize your results. An example, the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest will organize an admission simulation on March 16. According to the educational institution: "Awareness of the level of knowledge determines the way in which each student adapts his learning process, so that he has time to deepen all the subject. The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest offers all students the chance to test their knowledge through a serious exam, specific to the university environment. Thus, every year, we support students who want to evaluate their preparation by organizing a simulation of the entrance exam. The purpose of this evaluation is to help future students familiarize themselves with the format such an exam, but also to be aware of its difficulty".

The teachers of the higher education institution will prepare, in sessions that will take place every Saturday, the students who want to participate in the admission to UPB. The training sessions for mathematics, physics and computer science subjects will take place in the Leu Campus, will start this Saturday and will end on July 17. The preparation will be done in physical format.