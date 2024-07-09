Pope Francis claims that democracy is "sick" in today's world

Versiunea în limba română

Pope Francis warns against the "culture of rejection" and "ideological and populist temptations" and expresses concern about the "crisis of democracy" during a visit to Trieste, in northeastern Italy. "Democracy is not healthy in the world today", said the Pope in a speech before 1,000 people gathered at the Congress Center, at the end of the 50th Social Week, organized by the Italian Catholic Church.

Francis - without citing any country - warned against "ideological and populist temptations": "Ideologies are seductive. Some compare them to the flute player at Hamelin. They seduce you, but they make you renounce".

Before the European elections, bishops from several countries expressed their concern about the rise of populism and nationalism in Europe, in the context in which nationalists are in power in Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands.

The leader of the 1.3 billion Catholics in the world expressed his concern about the increase in absenteeism: "I am worried about the small number of people who go to vote. What this means?". Jorge Bergoglio called for "moving away from polarizations that impoverish" and listed the obstacles to democracy - "corruption and illegality", "self-referential power", social exclusion, marginalization and indifference. "The culture of rejection draws a life in which there is no place for the poor, children who will be born, fragile personnel, the sick, children, women, young people", he expressed his regret and urged the promotion of participation from childhood.

The Pope is going to make the longest international visit of his pontificate, at the border of Asia and Oceania, in September. Following some health problems in the winter, which forced him to cancel several engagements, Francisc, who moves around in a wheelchair, has appeared in good shape in recent weeks.