Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Presidential elections: BEC registers 12 candidates

George Marinescu
English Section / 18 martie

Photo source: Facebook/ Anamaria Gavrilă

Photo source: Facebook/ Anamaria Gavrilă

Versiunea în limba română

The Central Electoral Bureau has admitted the registration of 12 candidates in the race for this year's presidential elections. Although the list is official, it remains provisional until March 20, when the Constitutional Court of Romania will analyze any appeals and make a definitive decision on who will enter the final competition for the highest office in the state.

The candidate supported by the PNL-PSD-UDMR alliance is Crin Antonescu, a former liberal leader who is returning to the political forefront after a long period of absence, which makes his candidacy one of the most discussed. The support of the three governing parties gives him a favorable position, but it remains to be seen whether the electorate will perceive him as a leader of the future or just as a political figure from the past brought back to the present.

On the nationalist side, for now the fight seems to be two-way like in November 2024. If then George Simion, the leader of AUR, is fighting with the independent Călin Georgescu, the latter managing to gather 2.2 million votes, now Simion has been validated together with Anamaria Gavrilă - the president of POT and it remains to be seen which of the two will continue the presidential race. Gavrilă stated that the decision will be made by Wednesday based on an internal POT survey, while Mugur Mihăescu, an AUR deputy, stated yesterday that the decision will depend on the political party he belongs to. The fact is that, unlike Anamaria Gavrilă, George Simion is better known to Romanian voters and would enter the race counting on mobilizing his loyal electorate. His anti-establishment rhetoric and firm stance against the ruling coalition could help him secure a solid score, but he will also need to convince a wider segment of voters to have a real chance in the second round.

Other contenders include former prime minister and social democrat leader Victor Ponta, who is running as an independent, a strategy aimed at positioning him as an alternative to the current government, although his political past is closely linked to the PSD. Nicuşor Dan, the current mayor of the capital, is also trying to capitalize on his urban popularity and attract right-wing voters dissatisfied with the classic party options.

A candidacy with the potential to change the dynamics of the elections is that of Elena Lasconi, the USR representative. Popular among the progressive electorate and with an image of an honest politician, Lasconi could attract a part of the young and urban electorate, but it remains to be seen whether her notoriety at the national level is strong enough to transform sympathy into a relevant electoral score with which to surpass Nicuşor Dan, who, according to opinion polls, enjoys more trust among voters.

Surprises in this competition are the candidacy of Daniel Funeriu - former Minister of National Education - and the presence of Lavinia Şandru, supported by PUSL, a party that is trying again to make its place on the big political scene. Another candidate is Cristian Terheş, representative of the Romanian National Conservative Party, whose discourse is oriented towards conservative and sovereignist values, having chances to attract an electorate similar to that of AUR and POT.

Also competing are lesser-known candidates on the national stage, such as John-Ion Banu-Muscel, Silviu Predoiu (PLAN) and Sebastian Constantin Popescu (Noua Românie). Whether some of them will manage to build a visible campaign and assert themselves in the electoral debates remains to be seen.

This provisional list of candidates reflects a diverse competition, with established politicians but also new names hoping to capture the public's attention. The stakes are enormous, and the coming weeks will certainly bring surprises. On March 20, we will know for sure whether all 12 candidates remain in the race or whether the judges of the Constitutional Court will decide to exclude some of them.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

18 martie
Ediţia din 18.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5636
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1701
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9180
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur439.7889

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb