Presidential elections: BEC registers 12 candidates

The Central Electoral Bureau has admitted the registration of 12 candidates in the race for this year's presidential elections. Although the list is official, it remains provisional until March 20, when the Constitutional Court of Romania will analyze any appeals and make a definitive decision on who will enter the final competition for the highest office in the state.

The candidate supported by the PNL-PSD-UDMR alliance is Crin Antonescu, a former liberal leader who is returning to the political forefront after a long period of absence, which makes his candidacy one of the most discussed. The support of the three governing parties gives him a favorable position, but it remains to be seen whether the electorate will perceive him as a leader of the future or just as a political figure from the past brought back to the present.

On the nationalist side, for now the fight seems to be two-way like in November 2024. If then George Simion, the leader of AUR, is fighting with the independent Călin Georgescu, the latter managing to gather 2.2 million votes, now Simion has been validated together with Anamaria Gavrilă - the president of POT and it remains to be seen which of the two will continue the presidential race. Gavrilă stated that the decision will be made by Wednesday based on an internal POT survey, while Mugur Mihăescu, an AUR deputy, stated yesterday that the decision will depend on the political party he belongs to. The fact is that, unlike Anamaria Gavrilă, George Simion is better known to Romanian voters and would enter the race counting on mobilizing his loyal electorate. His anti-establishment rhetoric and firm stance against the ruling coalition could help him secure a solid score, but he will also need to convince a wider segment of voters to have a real chance in the second round.

Other contenders include former prime minister and social democrat leader Victor Ponta, who is running as an independent, a strategy aimed at positioning him as an alternative to the current government, although his political past is closely linked to the PSD. Nicuşor Dan, the current mayor of the capital, is also trying to capitalize on his urban popularity and attract right-wing voters dissatisfied with the classic party options.

A candidacy with the potential to change the dynamics of the elections is that of Elena Lasconi, the USR representative. Popular among the progressive electorate and with an image of an honest politician, Lasconi could attract a part of the young and urban electorate, but it remains to be seen whether her notoriety at the national level is strong enough to transform sympathy into a relevant electoral score with which to surpass Nicuşor Dan, who, according to opinion polls, enjoys more trust among voters.

Surprises in this competition are the candidacy of Daniel Funeriu - former Minister of National Education - and the presence of Lavinia Şandru, supported by PUSL, a party that is trying again to make its place on the big political scene. Another candidate is Cristian Terheş, representative of the Romanian National Conservative Party, whose discourse is oriented towards conservative and sovereignist values, having chances to attract an electorate similar to that of AUR and POT.

Also competing are lesser-known candidates on the national stage, such as John-Ion Banu-Muscel, Silviu Predoiu (PLAN) and Sebastian Constantin Popescu (Noua Românie). Whether some of them will manage to build a visible campaign and assert themselves in the electoral debates remains to be seen.

This provisional list of candidates reflects a diverse competition, with established politicians but also new names hoping to capture the public's attention. The stakes are enormous, and the coming weeks will certainly bring surprises. On March 20, we will know for sure whether all 12 candidates remain in the race or whether the judges of the Constitutional Court will decide to exclude some of them.