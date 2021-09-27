Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA• Abonamente BURSA
PRESS RELEASEENERGY WEEK BLACK SEA 2021, 28-30th September

English Section / 27 septembrie

Media registration will take place at 09:00 - 09:20, 28th September

Atlas Ballroom Prefunction, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest

On 28-30th September, the international investment event Energy Week Black Sea 2021 will take place in Bucharest and online. Energy Week Black Sea 2021 brings together government authorities, energy companies from Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Georgia, and Turkey, as well as IFIs, DFIs, and foreign private investors.  

During the 2-day conference, participants will discuss reforms implemented by each country to foster or further scale up renewable energy deployment, how individual countries attract investors in global competition, suitable support schemes and policy reversals in some countries, as well as will address intermittency and energy security issues. The conference will be followed by the Technical visit to a 225 MW wind farm near the Black Sea shore put into operation by Verbund.

Multinational energy companies from more than 20 countries are joining the event to learn about the Black Sea potential for developing renewable energy projects. Among well-known international developers and investors attending the event are EMERGY (previously NBT, Norway), Scatec (Norway), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Germany), Northland Power (Canada), Acciona Generacion Renovable (Spain), Elementum Energy (Ukraine), European Energy (Denmark), PNE (Germany), Low Carbon (UK), Verbund Green Power (Austria), NovaWind (Russia) and many others. Among financial institutions represented at the event are the World Bank, IFC, EBRD, AFD, EIB, IIB, ADB, KfW, Proparco, FMO, Black Sea Trade & Development Bank

During the Conference's official opening ceremony (09:30 - 10:30, 28th January) welcome addresses will be made by:

Mr Corneliu Bodea, President, Romanian Energy Center

Mr Dan Dragos Dragan, Secretary of State, Ministry of Energy of Romania

Mr Miroslav Damianov, Deputy Minister, Ministry of energy of the Republic of Bulgaria

Mr Yaroslav Demchenkov, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Mr David Tvalabeishvili, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Economy and Sustainable

Development of Georgia

The event is organised by Invest In Network, a UK-based consultancy specialised in power industry consultancy for emerging markets. The event's Strategic Partner is the Romanian Energy Center.

The event is supported by a Norwegian developer of large-scale onshore wind farms EMERGY (previously NBT), European Energy, which is based in Denmark and has a strong track record as a renewable energy operator across Europe, Brazil, USA and Australia and Photomate, which has built a leading position in the field of solar inverters. Among the event's Knowledge partners are European-Ukrainian Energy Agency, Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, Bureau Veritas and PFAN.

