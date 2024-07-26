Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Prime Transaction estimates a value of 0.8604 lei for the OMV Petrom share, above the market price

A.I.
English Section / 26 iulie

Photo soure: omwpetrom.ro

Photo soure: omwpetrom.ro

Versiunea în limba română

"The company's position in the energy sector is very well consolidated, operating in every segment of this field", say the brokerage house's analysts

"For valuation, Prime uses a combination of the market multiples method and the Dividend Discount Model"

The analysis team of the Prime Transaction brokerage house estimates an intrinsic value of 0.8604 lei for the OMV Petrom (SNP) share, about 8.5% above yesterday's market price in the first part of the trading session, of 0.793 lei, after as shown in the attached report.

"The company's position in the energy field is very well consolidated, operating in every segment of this field: from the extraction and refining of crude oil and gas, to the generation and sale of electricity," the Prime report states.

According to analysts, the company's most important oil product is diesel, representing 44% of the entire amount produced. "In the case of sales, the discrepancy between the products is more pronounced, with diesel accounting for more than 50%. This aspect is to be expected when the countries where OMV Petrom trades its products are taken into account, being countries where the automotive industry is dominated by cars with diesel engines," Prime writes.

Sustainability has become one of the company's priorities, with its management stating that it plans to become the first major producer of renewable fuels in South-Eastern Europe by investing more than 560 million euros in the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and hydrotreated vegetable oil ( HVO).

"The most recent dividend distribution guidance that the company has published proposes an annual value increase of the basic dividends by 5% - 10% until 2030. Also by the end of this decade, SNP plans to distribute total dividends between 40% - 70% of cash flows from operating activities. A final aspect mentioned by the company is the possibility of distributing special dividends, if the investment needs of the company are satisfied", the Prime report also states.

According to analysts, society benefits from Europe's renunciation of Russian gas. On the other hand, the decrease in demand for hydrocarbons and natural gas, as well as the aggravation of geopolitical instability in the vicinity of Romania, are seen as threats for OMV Petrom.

To evaluate the SNP share, the Prime Transaction team uses a combination of the market multiples method and the Dividend Discount Model (DDM).

In the case of the valuation based on multiples, the analysts chose for comparison only companies that, like OMV Petrom, own the entire oil value chain, among them Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Saudi Arabian Oil or Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Using this method, the Prime team estimated a value for the SNP share of 0.9611 lei, about 21% above the company's share price yesterday, as of lunchtime.

In order to evaluate DDM, the analysts calculated the future dividends based on the policy offered by the company, using a series of premises including: "Revenues from condensed crude oil will have a constant growth rate of 1% annually", "The initial decrease in gas revenues and electricity, but substantial increases starting in 2027, against the background of the realization of the Neptun Deep project, to which are also added the revenues from investments in green energy sources" and "Substantial increases for revenues from fuels until 2028, following a downward trend" . Using the DDM method, the Prime team estimated an intrinsic value for the OMV Petrom share of 0.7596 lei, below yesterday's market price.

Thus, taking both methods into account, the resulting average value is 0.8604 lei per share.

The Prime Transaction Report is not an investment recommendation. The estimated value is not a target price that analysts expect the issuer's stock to reach, but only an intrinsic value, dependent on the confirmation of the assumptions detailed in the report. The report represents general information and is not a substitute for investment consulting services, it is mentioned in the analysis carried out by de Prime, which can be consulted in the attached document.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iulie
Ediţia din 26.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9690
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5785
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2094
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9000
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.4549

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb