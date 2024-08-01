Project for the initial and continuous training of teachers

Versiunea în limba română

The professional training of teaching staff is very important for the future of local education. The Ministry of Education has launched in public consultation a project for the initial and continuous training of pre-university teachers, which includes the professional profile and standards. According to the ministry, the professional profile and standards of teachers will be used to guide the processes of developing curricula and quality standards for university study programs for the initial training of teachers, as well as career development policies, according to the new laws of education. "The profile and professional standards of the teaching staff are organized by education levels, 7 fields of competences and 3 stages of the teaching career: licensing (which will replace, from 2028, the current exam for obtaining finalization in education), teaching degree II and the degree didactic I", says the quoted source. The professional profile and standards for teachers were developed by a working group coordinated by Associate Professor Simona Velea (National School of Political and Administrative Studies, Faculty of Political Sciences - director of the Department for Teaching Staff Training), with the support of Prof. Univ. . Dr. Anca Nedelcu (vice dean at the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences, University of Bucharest and World Bank expert). The professional profile and standards for teachers were developed within the ROSE project, financed by the World Bank. "This profile integrated and capitalized on previous developments in our country and in other countries, corroborating current national legislative benchmarks, methodological benchmarks from specialized literature and recommendations at the European and international level," the ministry says. Implementation is very important.