Project: Tribute wine collection

O.D.
English Section / 21 februarie

Project: Tribute wine collection

Lovers of Brâncuşi's work can, from this month, also put their taste buds to work, not just their sight and sense of touch. The wine "Brâncusi', a limited edition, only 1,890 bottles, representing the kilometers traveled by the sculptor from Hobita to Paris, a tribute to his cultural heritage and his remarkable journey, was launched at Târgu Jiu. During a ceremony organized in the protocol hall of the Gorj Agency of the National Bank of Romania, the representatives of the Excelsior Association launched the wine dedicated to the sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi, made by Catleya Domains, from Corcova, Mehedinţi county. According to the creators, the wine is a dialogue between two worlds: the robustness of the original Romanian Fetească Neagră variety, cultivated in the heart of the Gorju, reflects the indissoluble connection of the sculptor with the Gorju, where it comes from, and the elegance of the Syrah symbolizes Brâncuşi's triumph on the international arena of art. The Excelsior Association initiated this unique project, a collection of tribute wines, in the spirit of promoting excellence and authentic Romanian values. The Prefect of Gorj County, Iulian Popescu, declared on this occasion: "It was a wine dedicated to the road, to this epic journey of Constantin Brâncuşi from Hobita to Paris, and the idea was to donate a bottle of wine for every kilometer in straight line traveled on foot, more precisely 1,890. The idea of making gastronomic products, drinks that personify people of culture, historical characters, mythological characters is not new, but it is certainly a new aspect for Gorj county. (.. .) From my point of view, the unique thing is the way this project managed to go through the stages from the initiation to today's launch event - it is the only community project in Gorj county. There are dozens of people who were involved and which brought a significant influence to the "Brâncuşi" wine. We thought that the wine should be made as close as possible to Gorj, to Oltenia, we know very well which are the locations where very good wine is made in Oltenia". According to the information presented by the wine makers, the shape of the bottle itself, with its rhythmic ridges, reflects the ability to capture movement and grace within the limits of a static material. The initiators of the project point out that the product is a tribute to the unmistakable life and art of the artist Constantin Brâncuşi, who combined Romanian traditions with the world artistic avant-garde without ever losing his connection with the Gorje roots.

English Section

