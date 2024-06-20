Projects for developing the resilience of university campuses

Versiunea în limba română

The university infrastructure is very important for the quality of the educational act. The Ministry of Education has launched the Applicant's Guide for the call for projects "Modernization of university infrastructure for a fair academic space", financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which aims to modernize a number of 6,914 recreation and reading spaces and 1,998 accommodation places in university campuses. According to the Ministry of Education: "The objective of this call is to develop the resilience of university campuses, by ensuring the social/inclusive dimension of higher education through an adequate university infrastructure. The call aims to modernize a number of 6,914 recreation and reading spaces and 1,998 accommodation places in the university campuses. Also, at least 40% of the accommodation places built will be reserved for students from disadvantaged backgrounds". The eligible applicants of this call for projects are all types of accredited state higher education institutions. The total financial allocation of the call for projects of 27,275,000 euros, respectively 135,717,672.50 lei from PNRR, excluding VAT. According to the Ministry of Education, within this call, a project cannot exceed the maximum amount of 4,000,000 euros. The projects are submitted exclusively online, through the electronic platform dedicated to PNRR until July 26.