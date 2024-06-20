Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Projects for developing the resilience of university campuses

O.D.
English Section / 20 iunie

Photo source: facebook/ Universitatea Politehnica din Bucuresti

Photo source: facebook/ Universitatea Politehnica din Bucuresti

Versiunea în limba română

The university infrastructure is very important for the quality of the educational act. The Ministry of Education has launched the Applicant's Guide for the call for projects "Modernization of university infrastructure for a fair academic space", financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which aims to modernize a number of 6,914 recreation and reading spaces and 1,998 accommodation places in university campuses. According to the Ministry of Education: "The objective of this call is to develop the resilience of university campuses, by ensuring the social/inclusive dimension of higher education through an adequate university infrastructure. The call aims to modernize a number of 6,914 recreation and reading spaces and 1,998 accommodation places in the university campuses. Also, at least 40% of the accommodation places built will be reserved for students from disadvantaged backgrounds". The eligible applicants of this call for projects are all types of accredited state higher education institutions. The total financial allocation of the call for projects of 27,275,000 euros, respectively 135,717,672.50 lei from PNRR, excluding VAT. According to the Ministry of Education, within this call, a project cannot exceed the maximum amount of 4,000,000 euros. The projects are submitted exclusively online, through the electronic platform dedicated to PNRR until July 26.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

20 iunie
Ediţia din 20.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
digi.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6356
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2368
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9010
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.0661

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb