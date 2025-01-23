Rapid replenishment of arms stocks - a priority at European level

Versiunea în limba română

EU countries that are also NATO members must increase their arms stocks more quickly, said European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, yesterday, at the annual conference of the European Defence Agency, according to the Euractiv website. The high-ranking official stressed that the European Union will support this objective with additional funds and that the deadline for achieving the new stock targets has been brought forward to 2030, compared to the initial plan of 2044.

Although these targets are not mandatory, they are considered essential for preparing for the possibility of conflict. "The European Union will support these efforts with funds and strategic planning," said Andrius Kubilius, who also said that, in order to meet the new deadlines, a significantly higher defense budget is needed, although many European countries are already facing financial constraints.

The European Commissioner for Defence also put forward a new threshold for the allocation of amounts for military spending: instead of the 5% requested by Donald Trump, Kublilius said that European states can afford an allocation of 3% of GDP.

The new European Commissioner's wish is in line with that expressed by companies in the European defence industry, which have long called for clear objectives and long-term plans to justify investments in production lines and supply chains. That is why the European Union will propose an "industrial entry plan" to stimulate joint procurement and make projects more attractive to industry.

In this regard, at the same conference, the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stressed the importance of increasing investment in defence, stating that Europe must assume its fair share of responsibility for its own security. Kallas argued that the European Union must improve its industrial capabilities and work closely with NATO and strategic allies.

"It is time to invest more, to fill our capability gaps and to support the European defence industry," Kallas said, according to the quoted source.

Kallas reiterated that, in the face of global threats, the Union must work with partners such as the United Kingdom and maintain a strong relationship with the United States, which she considers an indispensable ally. She also called for the efficient use of available resources, including frozen Russian assets, to finance defence priorities.

EU leaders will meet on 3 February to discuss defence financing, including the use of frozen Russian assets worth over 200 billion euros.