Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Rare fossils, discovered in play

F.A
English Section / 6 iunie

Rare fossils, discovered in play

Versiunea în limba română

Rare fossils of a juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex have been excavated in the swamplands of North Dakota - a discovery worthy of attention for the scientific knowledge it could provide about the life and history of this famous dinosaur species and for children's stories who discovered them. The discovery of the fossils, nicknamed "Teen Rex", was announced by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, where they will be studied and exhibited. In July 2022, siblings Liam and Jessin Fisher, then aged seven and 10 respectively, and their cousin Kaiden Madsen, aged nine, were hiking and searching for fossils with Sam Fisher, Liam's father and Jessin, in an area managed by the United States Bureau of Land Management, about 10 miles away from the city of Marmath, in southwestern North Dakota. Liam and his father noticed a large femur bone sticking out of the ground.

Sam Fisher sent a photo to paleontologist Tyler Lyson, a Marmath native and former high school classmate now curator of the Vertebrate Paleontology Department at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Tyler Lyson obtained the excavation permits, and in July 2023 the entire group returned to that site. Initially, it appeared that the femur belonged to a duck-billed herbivorous dinosaur. "However, on the first day of the dig, Jessin and I discovered the mandible with several T-rex teeth protruding from it. That image still gives me chills," said Tyler Lyson. Tyrannosaurus rex, which dominated the food chain in western North America, was one of the largest carnivorous dinosaurs in the world. That T-rex specimen was apparently 13-15 years old, two-thirds the size of an adult, 7.6 meters long and 1,600 kilograms in weight. T-rex specimens reached their mature size around the age of 18-21 years. The fossils of the largest known specimen of Tyrannosaurus rex, a specimen named Sue and exhibited at the Field Museum in Chicago, are 12.3 meters long. The specimen from North Dakota lived about 67 million years ago, towards the end of the Cretaceous period. The T-rex and the other dinosaurs, except for the birds that are their descendants, disappeared 66 million years ago after an asteroid hit the Earth.

Having fossils of juvenile specimens helps to track the T-rex's growth rate and body changes during maturation, he added. Only a few fossils of this type are available for study. The North Dakota fossils appear to be slightly larger than those of another juvenile T-rex, named "Jane" and on display at the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford, Illinois. A minority of paleontologists believe that Tyrannosaurus rex lived alongside a smaller cousin called Nanotyrannus, based on fossils that most paleontologists believe represent juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex. Tyler Lyson said the new fossil could shed light on the issue.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 iunie
Ediţia din 06.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9758
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5752
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1273
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8456
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.0966

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb