Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Reality is stronger than "magical thinking"

Călin Rechea
English Section / 20 noiembrie

Reality is stronger than "magical thinking"

Versiunea în limba română

The narrative thread of Ukraine's resistance to Russia in the Western media, especially the one regarding the real chances of the counter-offensive to open the way to Crimea, has broken badly in recent weeks.

All kinds of information taken by the Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Financial Times or The Economist seem to prepare the "ground" for the "discreet" withdrawal of the Western support given to Ukraine, at least from the administration from Washington.

But neither article rose to the level of "brutality" illustrated by a recent WSJ editorial titled "It's Time to End the Magical Thinking About Russia's Defeat."

One of the authors, Eugene Rumer, was a Russian intelligence officer at the National Intelligence Council and is director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The other author, Andrew S. Weiss, covered relations with Russia in the administrations of George H.W. Bush and Clinton, and is now vice president for studies at Carnegie.

The National Intelligence Council (NIC) is a government institution that has "served as a unique bridge between the intelligence and policy communities" since its inception in 1979, according to the organization's website.

"Putin has reason to believe that time is on his side," the authors point out, given that "there are no indications that Russia is losing what has become a war of attrition."

Former American officials appreciate that President Putin benefits from popular support for the war, but also from the fact that "the support of the elites has not fractured".

Although the Russian economy was affected by the sanctions, adaptation to the new conditions was quick, as "the sanctions hindered Putin's war effort much less than expected" and "the technocrats responsible for running the Russian economy proved to be resistant, adaptable and inventive".

On the other hand, "promises by Western officials to revive their own defense industries have run into bureaucratic and supply chain blockages," as the WSJ editorial also points out.

Another reason for satisfaction for Putin is his "balance sheet in terms of foreign policy", against the background of "some investments in key relationships that have paid off". Beyond close economic ties with India and China, "even neighboring countries that have every reason to fear Putin's aggressive tactics, such as Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, have profited greatly by facilitating circumvention sanctions".

On the diplomatic level, the president of Russia managed to attract to his side "many countries that are angry at what they perceive as double standards on the part of the US and Europe or a lack of involvement in the issues that concern them" and for whom "the war in Ukraine is not very important".

Under these conditions, "Putin feels no pressure to end the war, nor does he worry about the ability to sustain it more or less indefinitely," as Rumer and Weiss write.

Moreover, the Russian president "expects that American and European support for Ukraine will dissipate, that Ukrainians will tire of the endless terror and destruction, and that a combination of the two will allow him to dictate the terms of an agreement to end the war and claim victory".

Former US officials believe that now is the time to move to a long-term strategy, and Western leaders must give up "magical thinking" about defeating Russia.

In support of this recommendation, Rumer and Weiss recalled the statements of George Kennan, one of the most reputable American diplomats of the last century, according to which the "patient, but firm and vigilant limitation of Russia's expansionist tendencies" must be pursued.

Unfortunately, such a thing requires vision, and the Western authorities, both at the level of the "elected" governors and the diplomatic corps, do not seem to have such a vision. The knowledge and elementary understanding of European history also seems to be lacking.

According to the WSJ article, a policy to limit Russia's expansionist tendencies would now mean "continuing Western sanctions, isolating Russia diplomatically, preventing the Kremlin from interfering in our domestic politics, and strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities", under the conditions in which "Europe is no longer that devastated wasteland after the Second World War".

The recommendations come against the background of at least curious statements by the authors, who claim that "the Ukrainian army has reduced to dust a whole decade of Russian military modernization", and "keeping Ukraine in the fight and supplying it with weapons and ammunition is not an act of charity , but the most urgent and effective element of the Western strategy".

Do they not also fall into the category of "magical thinking", especially since the authors highlighted the ineffectiveness of sanctions and the failure of the West in terms of Russia's diplomatic isolation?

Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a former tank commander in the Gulf War and a former White House adviser, recently wrote on his platform X account that "we armed the Ukrainians to the teeth and told them we were with them until at the end", but "this didn't work", and now "Russia is incredibly powerful compared to two years ago".

In the opinion of Colonel Macgregor, "the Russians are much better positioned to fight us than we are to fight them".

Is this an unjustified defeatist attitude or just a recognition of reality, a reality in front of which "magical thinking" means nothing?

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

20 noiembrie
Ediţia din 20.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9711
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5751
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1573
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6865
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.9384

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb