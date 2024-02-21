Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Redefining Euro-African relations, international project coordinated by UBB

O.D.
English Section / 21 februarie

Redefining Euro-African relations, international project coordinated by UBB

Versiunea în limba română

The local university environment also has reasons for satisfaction. The Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) won, as associate coordinator, the European project "Redefining Euro-African relations in the 21st century. Challenges and solutions for a fair, democratic and inclusive development", which aims to create a network of European and African universities with concerns in the field of international development. The network will include universities such as: the Free University of Brussels, the University of Ghent (Belgium), the University of Geneva (Switzerland), the University of Yaounde (Cameroon), the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (Senegal).

UBB's participation in the coordination of the project will be ensured through the African Studies Center of UBB (CESTAF), associated with the Afro-European Cluster of Excellence dedicated to "Sustainable Water and Land Resource Management for Human Well-Being). The cluster is part of a complex international approach, through which the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) and the GUILD are committed to boosting the role of science in the development of the African continent and in international efforts related to sustainable development. In the context of the new project, the rector of Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Prof. Univ. Dr. Daniel David, states that: "UBB's commitment to Africa is a serious and important one in today's world, carried out both through GUILD and directly, UBB already having two points of work and representation in Africa. This commitment is important both for Romania, as well as being part of the West's effort to integrate Africa and the academic environment there into the democratic world". Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is the university with the most complex academic profile in the country (by the number of programs and the multicultural character with three official academic languages: Romanian, Hungarian and German), with the oldest academic tradition in Romania (started 442 years ago - 1581), also representing the largest academic community in the country with over 50,000 people, from 15 localities and 11 counties.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 februarie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

21 februarie
Ediţia din 21.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6069
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2289
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8086
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.1903

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb