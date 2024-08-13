Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Reduced youth unemployment

O.D.
English Section / 13 august

Versiunea în limba română

Young people find it a bit easier to find a job compared to the last part of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century. Youth unemployment fell globally last year to its lowest level in 15 years, and the trend is likely to continue into 2025, although weaker economic growth could see Asia lag behind, it said. in a report published by the International Labor Organization (ILO), reports Reuters. Last year, 64.9 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 were unemployed globally, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 13%, which would decrease to 12.8% in 2024 and 2025, the Organization said. International Labor. The improvement in the labor market is determined by the robust growth rate of the economy, after the pandemic, which increased the demand for young employees. In 2023, youth unemployment is back to pre-pandemic levels, or even lower in many regions, according to the ILO. For young people in the Arab States, East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific, the unemployment rate was higher last year than in 2019. But for sub-regions in Asia, there was a change in direction from the more solid growth of previous years the pandemic, the report states. Also, the much lower average age of the population in Africa compared to more developed states poses problems regarding economic sustainability in Africa. The imminent "youth earthquake" in Africa means that in the future job creation becomes a critical issue for social justice and the future of the world economy, says the IOM.

