Retail Market: Trends, figures and consumer preferences in 2025

Romanian retail in 2025 reflects a combination of pragmatism and the desire for indulgence, according to the latest analysis carried out by Footprints AI, based on anonymized data collected from over 8.5 million consumers, which highlights purchasing trends, preferences and factors influencing purchase decisions, an analysis that was presented yesterday at the Retail Media Summit 2025 event, which took place in Bucharest.

Dan Marc, CEO and co-founder of the start-up Footprints AI, said: "The analysis of consumer behavior in Romania reflects a complex dynamic, in which consumers manage their budgets carefully, but do not give up small pleasures. Retailers and brands that understand these nuances and adjust their strategies accordingly will have a significant competitive advantage. Through the Footprints AI platform, we offer valuable insights that help companies optimize inventories and marketing strategies, adapting in real time to market needs," he says, noting that this balance between pragmatism and the desire for quality becomes a major direction for 2025. According to the analysis of Romanian retail, Bucharest dominates the national sales ranking with a percentage of 10.49%, followed by Timişoara (7.23%) and Cluj-Napoca (4.58%). The South region, thanks to its developed urban centers, contributes with 24.16% of total sales. In rural areas, consumers focus especially on essential products such as oil, sugar and dairy products, paying greater attention to prices.

The study also shows that women generate almost 60% of retail transactions, and the 35-54 age group dominates consumption due to financial stability. Families with children represent a strategic segment for retailers, contributing 35% of sales. From the analyzed data, we also find that Romanians allocate over 27% of their household budget to food and non-alcoholic beverages, the highest percentage in the European Union, where the average is 17%, according to Eurostat.

• Basic foods, the majority in the shopping cart

The analysis carried out by the company Footprints AI also shows that in the current economic climate marked by inflation, Romanians prioritize the purchase of basic foods, such as sunflower oil, sugar and milk. However, premium products are starting to gain ground, especially in urban areas. For example, bakery products account for 9.45% of total sales, and sweet snacks for 9.66%, indicating a trend towards self-indulgence. Pork and chicken remain central to Romanians' daily basket, accounting for 48% of total meat consumption (27% pork and 21% chicken). At the same time, dairy products, such as yogurt, sana and kefir, are recording significant growth, reflecting the interest in healthy eating.

The data collected by the cited company mentions that we are dealing with a consumption behavior influenced by seasonality and holidays. At Easter and Christmas, sales of eggs and sugar increase significantly, and during the summer, consumption of soft drinks and ice cream reaches sales peaks. Grilled products and bulk sausages are preferred during the summer, while in winter, frozen and prepared meat becomes more popular.

Women are responsible for over 60% of dairy and bakery purchases, while men dominate the alcoholic beverages and salty snacks categories. The 35-54 age group balances essential and premium consumption, and young couples invest in higher-quality products.

Regarding the peak shopping period, citizens make the most purchases based on the days they receive their paycheck, especially on the 5th and 20th of the month. The most frequent purchases occur between 11:00 and 13:00, and evenings are reserved for quick purchases after work.

The analysis represents an important step in how retailers and brands will adjust their media strategies based on consumer behavior to gain a significant competitive advantage. The retail media industry is estimated to reach $100 billion globally by 2026, according to the Boston Consulting Group.