Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Roca Investments sold 2.7% of Sinteza Oradea for 4.4 million lei

A.I.
English Section / 17 februarie

Roca Investments sold 2.7% of Sinteza Oradea for 4.4 million lei

Versiunea în limba română

The private equity firm intended to sell its entire 18% holding in Sinteza

The private equity firm Roca Investments sold, through an accelerated private placement, 2.69% of the chemical company Sinteza Oradea, an issuer whose shares had a strong increase in the first month of the year, as shown in reports from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Roca had launched the offer for the entire 18% holding in Sinteza, namely 11.9 million shares, and managed to sell almost 1.78 million shares at the unit price of 2.5 lei, 21.88% below the reference in the "regular" market, for 4.44 million lei. Following the placement on February 13, Roca's holding in the chemical company decreased to 15.3%, or 10.1 million shares.

In the second half of November last year, Sinteza announced the construction of a battery factory in Oradea together with Lockheed Martin. The value of the factory, which will produce 30,000 tons of negative electrolyte per year, starting in the summer of 2026, amounts to 50 million euros, and will be the first European production unit of this type and the largest in the world, according to information from BVB.

"This move follows Sinteza's recent success in obtaining co-financing funds worth 25 million euros under the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) for the electrolyte that is used in the case of large-sized GridStar Flow batteries," Sinteza announced in a report dated November 21, 2024.

Following these announcements, the Oradea-based company's shares had a strong increase, from 0.3-0.4 lei in November last year, to a maximum of 9.95 lei at the end of January this year. Subsequently, Sinteza's shares began to fall sharply, trading on Friday, around noon, at the price of 3.14 lei.

For the first nine months of 2024, Sinteza reported operating losses of only 0.63 million lei, compared to 11.2 million lei in the first nine months of 2023, as a result of the massive decrease in income from continuing activities and a negative result of 2.4 million lei from the variation in inventories. The company reported a loss of five million lei from operating activities, to which was added a loss from financial activities, so that Sinteza recorded a net loss of 5.3 million lei in the period January-September 2024.

Sinteza Oradea will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices, which include Small Cap, Mid Cap and Large Cap companies, starting with March 1, according to an announcement by the Bucharest Stock Exchange last week.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 februarie
Ediţia din 17.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7550
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2715
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9799
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.7474

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb