Romania has, for the first time, an official guide for the exploitation of intellectual property

O.D.
English Section / 8 iulie

Romania has, for the first time, an official guide for the exploitation of intellectual property

Versiunea în limba română

The National Research Authority, subordinated to the Ministry of Education and Research, has officially launched the Guide on Intellectual Property Rights and Commercialization, a reference document intended for national research and development institutes and universities in Romania. The announcement was made through a press release sent by the institution.

A strategic tool for the exploitation of research

The main purpose of the guide is to provide a coherent and updated framework for the development of internal regulations on intellectual property, intended to facilitate the exploitation of scientific results through clarity, transparency and predictability in the protection and commercialization process. The document is available for free download on the authority's official website and reflects laws and regulations in force as of July 2025.

Official statement: "A concrete step towards bringing research closer to the economy"

"For the first time, research institutes and universities in Romania have a reference document validated at national level, which guides them in developing their own internal intellectual property regulations, facilitating collaboration with the private sector and the exploitation of research results. It is a concrete step towards bringing research closer to the economy", declared Andrei Alexandru, president of the National Research Authority.

Interactive guide: from invention to contract

The absolute novelty of this approach lies not only in its legal and procedural content, but also in its interactive approach: the guide includes a visual map of the entire cycle of research results, from the registration and protection of an invention, to the remuneration of the inventor and technological transfer. Users can quickly access key steps, template forms, specific contracts and other useful tools. The digital platform thus provides practical assistance and reduces bureaucratic barriers in the relationship between researchers, institutions and the economic environment.

Partnership with the World Bank for the modernization of research

The guide was developed within the framework of the Reimbursable Technical Assistance Services Agreement with the World Bank, entitled "Modernizing Research in Romania: Improving the Quality and Relevance of the Research Sector". This agreement aims to strengthen Romania's institutional capacity in the field of research and innovation, with a focus on the transfer of knowledge to society and the economy.

An alignment with international good practices

For the first time, Romania has a unitary instrument, aligned with international standards on the protection and exploitation of intellectual property in research. The guide is officially proposed as a national reference and is intended to become a good practice norm for all public institutions in the field. Through this initiative, Romania is taking an essential step towards creating a functional innovation ecosystem, capable of transforming public research into concrete solutions, patents, products and technologies transferable to the economic environment, both at national and international level.

