Romanian-Serbian cooperation for the construction of a gas interconnector

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja and his counterpart, Dubravka Dedovic, signed yesterday at Portile de Fier I the memorandum on the construction of the Romania-Serbia gas interconnector, which would strengthen the energy cooperation between the two states, according to a press release from the Ministry Energy.

The investment aims to connect the national natural gas transport systems of the two countries, making the connection between the Mokrin technological node in Serbia and the BRUA transport main in Romania. On the territory of Romania, the natural gas transport pipeline will connect to the BRUA pipeline (Petrovaselo locality, Timiş county) and will have a length of approximately 86 kilometers (from the border between Romania and Serbia to the Comloşu Mare locality, Timiş county). Romania and Serbia will make every effort to start the actual construction next year, the investment being estimated to be completed by 2028.

Minister Sebastian Burduja stated, according to the cited source: "This strategic project will connect the natural gas transportation system from Serbia, through the Mokrin technological node, with the BRUA main from Romania, opening new opportunities for the diversification of energy sources and increasing the competitiveness of gas prices . The Arad-Mokrin interconnector will play a key role in energy security and regional integration of energy markets. We want to start construction next year, so that this project becomes a reality by 2028 at the latest. Once this investment is made, our country will obtain two benefits for all Romanians: a more competitive market, which will bring the lowest price to consumers; energy security, de-insularization of energy systems and diversification of supply sources".

The Minister of Energy also specified that together with his counterpart from Belgrade, they will continue the projects for the development of electricity interconnections and mentioned that the Reşiţa-Pancevo strategic project is advancing through the efforts of Transelectrica.

Sebastian Burduja stated: "At the end of this year circuit 2 will be ready, and in the first part of 2025 the entire project will be finished, including circuit 1. Through this partnership with a reliable historical ally, we ensure that Romania assumes the fully to act as a key player in the region, with a strong, competitive, stable and forward-looking energy sector".

His Majesty also said that in the first quarter of this year, our country provided almost 30% of the gas production of the entire European Union and reminded of the projects of the Romgaz company: Neptun Deep, the 4 billion euro investment in the Black Sea, which it would double Romanian gas production starting in 2027; Caragele, an investment program of over 1 billion lei to increase natural gas production. Under these conditions, Minister Burduja claims that our country has all the assets to be an energy hub in the gas market and a pillar of stability for neighboring countries, especially since Transgaz is about to complete the work on the Tuzla-Podişor segment of the BRUA pipeline.