Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Russian Finance Ministry wants to step up privatization

V.R.
English Section / 19 martie

Russian Finance Ministry wants to step up privatization

Versiunea în limba română

The Russian Finance Ministry considers it appropriate to discuss the possibility of large-scale privatizations again, the relevant minister, Anton Siluanov, said yesterday at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosimushchestvo, the federal agency for the management of federal property, Interfax reports, according to Agerpres.

"At a general level, I would like to ask Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin to come up with a proposal on large-scale privatizations," Anton Siluanov said, adding: "In our opinion, now is the time to put this topic back on the agenda."

The Russian Finance Ministry has periodically made such proposals in recent years, including to the Government, but these ideas have not been implemented, mainly due to opposition from several Russian Government agencies.

Anton Siluanov also said yesterday that the Ministry he heads plans to intensify the privatization of property under the administration of the State Treasury, including through court decisions. "In 2025, the proceeds from the sale of such property are expected to amount to at least 100 billion rubles," Siluanov said.

The Russian Finance Ministry also believes that it is necessary to maintain the trend of increasing budget revenues from the sale of unused property. Dividend income of more than 400 billion rubles should be secured in 2025, excluding dividends from Sberbank, which are included as income from the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Russia, Siluanov said.

Russian authorities began to accelerate the pace of nationalizations this year after local courts ruled that a large private grain trader, Moscow's Domodedovo airport, and several strategic warehouses should be transferred to state control. Foreign companies have faced the risk of their assets being taken over by the Russian state since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Moscow has recently begun targeting more local assets in the name of strategic stability and internal security.

Recall that this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave permission to a US hedge fund to buy securities in Russian companies from certain foreign shareholders, and authorized their future sale to two Russian funds, according to a presidential decree cited by Reuters.

Moscow has tightened restrictions on the sale of foreign assets since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, with any transactions in the energy and financial sectors requiring Putin's approval. The decree authorizes the fund 683 Capital Partners LP to buy securities in Russian companies owned by a number of Western funds. Then two Russian funds were allowed to purchase securities held by 683 Capital Partners, without the need for authorization from the Russian president.

International sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have blocked many Russian investors from accessing securities held in jurisdictions outside the country, while Moscow's retaliatory measures have frozen Western assets in the country.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 martie
Ediţia din 19.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5516
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1759
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9132
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur442.3181

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb