Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Sabir Sami, CEO, KFC Division: "We see "huge" opportunities in Eastern Europe and Romania"

ANDREI IACOMI
English Section / 16 noiembrie

Sabir Sami, CEO, KFC Division: "We see "huge" opportunities in Eastern Europe and Romania"

Versiunea în limba română

"In the next few years, in Europe, I think we will reach 100% sales through digital channels"

The market in Eastern Europe and Romania presents "immense" opportunities, said Sabir Sami, CEO of KFC Division, within YUM!, the KFC franchisor worldwide, yesterday during a press conference in Bucharest.

The head of KFC Division said: "We are the fastest growing retail brand in the world. We are practically opening seven new units a day and we see huge opportunities in the Eastern European market and in Romania; growth opportunities. But we also see potential in Asia, Africa, Latin America (...) even in the United States".

According to representatives of the YUM! group, there are 1,000 KFC restaurants in Central and Eastern Europe, a milestone that will soon be surpassed. "We want to grow quickly. We plan to open hundreds of restaurants in the coming years, and Romania is one of the countries that will play an important role", said Maria Cacciapuoti, Central and Eastern Europe General Manager of KFC, estimating a 10% contribution of the new restaurants opened in Romania , to the total growth in the region.

According to the representatives of YUM!, globally, sales through digital channels represent about 45-46% of the total, but in Romania digital sales have reached about 70%, being continuously growing." Romania is above the average of the countries of Central Europe and East, where the percentage is 55-60%," said Maria Cacciapuoti.

However, the group's target is to reach 100% digital sales, but it is difficult to estimate when this goal will be achieved globally, as the situation is different from country to country. "In Europe, I believe that, in the next few years, sales will reach 100% through digital channels. But in Africa or South America it is more difficult, because more cash is used there", said Sabir Sami.

In our country, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell products are sold, in a franchise system, by Sphera Franchise Group, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"Sphera is a great franchise that has a deep and broad understanding of the market. It has been working for over 25 years and the partnership is with YUM! it's for all three brands, not just KFC. We know each other very well, we support each other, we learn from each other and we have the ambition to grow together", said Maria Cacciapuoti.

For the first nine months of the year, Sphera reported total sales of 1.07 billion lei, up 12.7% compared to the same period in 2022, while net profit rose to 42.9 million lei, with 175% over the first three quarters of last year.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

16 noiembrie
Ediţia din 16.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

15 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9701
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5782
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1538
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7046
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur290.3827

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb