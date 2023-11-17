Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Safetech Innovations wants to expand in Saudi Arabia

ANDREI IACOMI
English Section / 17 noiembrie

Safetech Innovations wants to expand in Saudi Arabia

Versiunea în limba română

The shareholders of the cyber security solution developer Safetech Innovations (SAFE) are summoned, on December 21, to approve the establishment of a company in Saudi Arabia, according to a company report published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company, which will be based in Riyadh, will be fully owned by Safetech Innovations, as an associate. In the spring, the cybersecurity company established a subsidiary in the United States, Safetech's third international location, following the opening of offices in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates during 2022.

For the first nine months of the year, Safetech Innovations reported, on an individual level, a turnover of 20.1 million lei, down 4% compared to the same period last year, and a net profit of 5.9 million of lei, an appreciation of 13% compared to the first three quarters of 2022. Cybersecurity services contributed 47% to the total turnover, and the implementation of cyber security solutions contributed 53%, according to the company.

On September 6, Victor Gânsac and Paul Rusu, the two founders of the company, each had 31.6% of the developer of cyber security solutions. Safetech Innovations is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange starting on February 6, 2023, with a valuation of around 175 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

17 noiembrie
Ediţia din 17.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9704
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5823
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1557
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6837
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur289.5645

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb