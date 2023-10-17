September in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• 1st of September

- The BNR announces that, on August 31, 2023, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 53,901 million euros, compared to 53,936 million euros on July 31, 2023. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 5,958 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on August 31, 2023 were 59,859 million euros, compared to 59,843 million euros on July 31, 2023.

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9440 RON, according to the BNR.

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.5563 lei, according to the BNR.

• September 8

- The Government approves the implementation procedure of the Investalim national program for the development and support of the food industry for the period 2023-2026.

• September 13

- The BNR announces that, in the period January - July 2023, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 11,892 million euros, compared to 15,207 million euros in the period January - July 2022. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a smaller deficit by 2,357 million euros, the balance of services - a larger surplus by 1,659 million euros, the balance of primary incomes - a larger deficit by 637 million euros, and the balance of secondary incomes - a smaller surplus by 64 million Of euro.

• 15 September

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.2031 lei, according to BNR data.

• September 19

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 289.3114 lei, according to the BNR.

• September 20

- The government is discussing, in the first reading, the fiscal package that provides for the introduction of new measures in the field.

• September 23

- The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announces that it has ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings and the detention for 24 hours of the defendant Dumitru Buzatu, president of the Vaslui County Council, for committing the crime of bribery.

• September 25

- The BNR informs that the monetary mass in the broad sense (M3) recorded, at the end of August 2023, a balance of 626,029.7 million lei. This increased by 0.6% (0.1% in real terms) compared to July 2023, and compared to August 2022 it increased by 8.5% (-0.8% in real terms).

- The exchange rate of the Swiss franc reaches the lowest level of the month against our currency: 5.1335 lei, according to the BNR.

• September 26

- The executive assumes responsibility, in Parliament, for the new fiscal measures.

• September 27

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worsens the estimates regarding the evolution of the Romanian economy in 2023 and in 2024. According to the new forecasts, Romania's GDP will increase by 1.8% this year, after the May forecast indicated an expansion of 2.5% in 2023. Growth would accelerate to 3.2% next year, compared to a level of 3.5% estimated in May.

• September 28

- The Minister of Finance, Marcel Boloş, announces that our country has received the 2.76 billion euros requested from the European Commission through the second payment request from the PNRR, and during October the third payment request will be submitted, for the amount of 3 .1 billion euros.

- The government decides that, from October 1, the minimum gross salary for the country guaranteed in payment will increase from 3,000 lei to 3,300 lei monthly.

- Euro reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9749 lei, according to BNR figures.

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.7214 lei, according to the BNR.

• September 29

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 282.2442 lei, according to the BNR.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid securities from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose by 8.2% in September, to 14,338 points.

- The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds in shares, appreciated by 8.9%, to 2,676 points, while the BETAeRO index, of the relevant companies in the Multilateral Trading System of our market, had a advance of 2.7%, to 919 points.

- Bucharest Stock Exchange shares rose by 25.1% in September; the shares of Romgaz (SNG) - by 11.1%, those of OMV Petrom (SNP) - by 7.1%.

- The shares of the producer and supplier of electricity Hidroelectrica (H2O) increased by 6.2% in September, to 120 lei, by 15% above the price at which the public offer ended in July.

- The BET-NG index, of energy and utility companies, had an increase of 7.6% in September, to 1,068 points.

- Banca Transilvania (TLV) shares rose by 5.2% last month, while BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) shares appreciated by 6.4%.

- TeraPlast (TRP) shares appreciated by 14.1% in September, those of Transport Trade Services (TTS) - by 11.7%.

- The BET-FI index, of SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, rose by 10.1% last month, mainly as a result of the reporting of FP securities to the reference preset by BVB and the increase of SIF Muntenia securities (SIF4), by 13, 5%.