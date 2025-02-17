Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Sources: Deutsche Börse contacts investment banks for possible listing of ISS Stoxx

A.V.
English Section / 17 februarie

Photo source: www.deutsche-boerse.com

Photo source: www.deutsche-boerse.com

Versiunea în limba română

Deutsche Börse Group AG, the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has asked investment banks for presentations for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its analytics and governance data unit ISS Stoxx, sources cited by Bloomberg say.

Deutsche Börse, which owns a majority stake of 80% in ISS Stoxx, is also considering the option of buying General Atlantic's 20% stake in the entity, according to the sources. According to them, discussions are ongoing and details of a possible listing could change.

A Deutsche Börse representative said the exchange operator had not yet made a decision on ISS Stoxx, and a General Atlantic official declined to comment.

Deutsche Börse said in 2023 that it would create a path for General Atlantic to eventually exit the investment. Last year, Deutsche Börse's CFO Gregor Pottmeyer said that the stock exchange operator could decide to list ISS Stoxx or buy back its 20% stake from General Atlantic.

According to marketsmedia.com, Deutsche Börse CEO Stephan Leithner said at the stock exchange operator's annual press conference on February 12 that General Atlantic had always been a temporary partner in ISS Stoxx. She said: "Our cooperation has been very good and constructive, but nevertheless, after the successful integration of ISS and Stoxx, we have to pave the way for a possible exit of General Atlantic from the shareholder base." At the time, Stephan Leithner said that Deutsche Börse could acquire General Atlantic's shares or list ISS Stoxx and is preparing for both options in the coming months.

In the event of an IPO, Deutsche Börse would continue to hold a majority stake and fully consolidate ISS Stoxx.

ISS Stoxx provides governance data and analysis, including recommendations for investors on how they should vote on shareholder proposals, as well as on other topics such as the election of board members. It also provides benchmark and customized indices on corporate governance, sustainability, cyber risks and fund information research. The company has more than 3,400 employees in 19 countries.

Deutsche Börse acquired a majority stake in International Shareholder Services (ISS) in 2021. It later combined the ISS business with Qontigo, an index compiler.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 februarie
Ediţia din 17.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7550
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2715
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9799
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.7474

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb