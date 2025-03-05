Stand-up Comedy Coach

Versiunea în limba română

In any large group of acquaintances, there is a character who feels obligated to be funny at all costs and in any context. Inevitably, he manages to jump the gun and become unpopular. Also, it is very difficult to miss the guy from the group who thinks he is much tougher than he really is, and the moment of truth hurts him seriously.

Rapid coach Marius Şumudică seems to contain many types of people inside him, many of them quite unlikable. Overjoyed to hear himself talk, the coach has seriously skidded in the last week. If the attacks on opponents had a justification to a point, although they are hard to digest in 2025, more recently he has set his sights on journalists, dissatisfied with their criticism. He threatened a TV show producer, he believes subtly, informing him that it would not be a good idea to meet. He informed a field reporter, according to several witnesses, that he was going to lose his job, giving as an example a former colleague of his who left the editorial office by resignation. Instead of apologies or serious explanations, the coach came up with another set of questionable jokes. In press conferences, he ended up talking more about the clothes he wears than about serious issues related to his activity at the club. He never misses an opportunity to try to be funny, although, in most cases, he is the only one laughing.

Brought in as a savior of the team, the coach transforms through his statements and gestures into a gravedigger of the image of a club that wants to move to another level of (re)presentation. The fact that Şumudića loves Rapid very much seems to have turned, professionally, from a plus into a big minus.