Students demand clarification from government

Representatives of the National Alliance of Student Organizations of Romania (ANOSR) have requested clarification from the Ministry of Transport and the Authority for Railway Reform regarding the recent limitations on discounts for students on rail transport. ANOSR is also campaigning for the reintroduction of the possibility of purchasing tickets online, a facility suspended by railway operators.

• Controversy over Government Emergency Ordinance no. 156/2024

According to the new regulations established by Government Emergency Ordinance no. 156/2024, the 90% discount for domestic rail transport for students is limited to class II only and requires the purchase of tickets exclusively at physical counters, based on student ID and ID. This measure has generated dissatisfaction among students, due to logistical difficulties and restrictions on routes and operators. ANOSR has identified several problematic situations for which the Government has not provided clear solutions: Foreign students and Romanian students residing abroad who do not have their university town mentioned on their transport ticket;

Routes that do not fall between their home town and their university town, but represent more accessible options for students; Trips involving multiple railway operators, without clear coordination regarding the application of the discount; Lack of evidence of the university town on transport tickets for certain categories of students.

• Requests and petitions

ANOSR asks the Government to eliminate the restrictions introduced by GEO 156/2024 and to return to applying the 90% discount on all routes and for all eligible students. The organization also continues its efforts to maintain free rail transport for students with deceased parents, those coming from placement centers or those in family placement. In this regard, ANOSR launched a public petition that has already collected over 46,000 signatures, highlighting the support of the student community for regaining lost rights.

• Call for modernization

Another central point of discussion is the reintroduction of the possibility of purchasing tickets online. ANOSR representatives believe that this facility is essential to avoid crowding at the counters, to facilitate access to transport for students from rural areas or those who cannot easily reach physical points of sale. "Railway operators, including CFR Călători, must expedite the steps to re-implement the online purchasing system. Students should not be penalized due to administrative deficiencies," said ANOSR representatives. The official request for a meeting with the Ministry of Transport and the Railway Reform Authority emphasizes the need for open dialogue and rapid solutions to these problems. ANOSR warns that the impact on students could be significant if urgent measures are not taken. "The 90% reduction in rail transport is not only a financial benefit, but also an investment in access to education and student mobility," the organization's press release states. In the context of these challenges, it remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to ANOSR's demands and to what extent they will prioritize the needs of the student community. What is certain is that the organization's efforts continue, and public pressure could be a decisive factor in achieving the desired results.