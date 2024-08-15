Students will learn to use technology responsibly

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced the launch in public consultation of the Framework of digital skills for students, appreciating that the future normative act will be "a real support" for teachers in guiding the activity in the classroom. According to the minister: "We need to teach children to use technology responsibly and to know what safety means on the Internet! That's why we created a tool to support teachers in their classroom work, giving them pointers about the levels of competence that children must develop: "The framework of digital competences for students", which was launched today in public consultation by the Ministry of Education". The Minister points out that, in addition to the responsible use of technology and cyber security, the Competence Framework covers areas such as: the use of digital devices, information literacy, digital communication and collaboration and the creation of digital content and intellectual property elements." We trust that this tool will be a real support for teachers in guiding the classroom activity!". According to the Ministry of Education, the digital skills profile covers six main areas, from the use of digital devices and information literacy to cyber safety and the responsible use of technology, which ensures the development of a wide range of skills essential for students' personal and professional lives. Specialists from the Ministry of Education, county school inspectorates, teaching staff houses, universities, as well as representatives of the Romanian IT industry participated in the development of the digital skills framework for students. This working group also benefited from the support of representatives of the World Bank.