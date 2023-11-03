Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Study: "Black Friday" boosts online store sales by over 45%

A.F.
English Section / 3 noiembrie

Study: "Black Friday" boosts online store sales by over 45%

November has become the month of "Black Friday." In a world where consumption is king, it couldn't be without a dedicated period. The famous "Black Friday" concept, well-represented in our country, increases online store sales by over 45% compared to the average monthly figure, according to a specialized study. According to research conducted by the Aqurate platform, within this margin, the largest increases occur in the categories of Children and Baby Products (+75.8%), Health and Beauty (+55.5%), and Home and Garden (+55.1%). Vlad Marincaş, CEO and co-founder of Aqurate, stated, "Year after year, the impact of Black Friday throughout the entire month of November brings a peak in sales, often unmatched, among many online stores, not even during Christmas, Easter, or other peak shopping calendar moments. We analyzed a representative sample of online stores, and the measurements show an overall increase of 45.7%."

Other categories with significant growth include Electronics (+50.3%), Books and Multimedia (+48.3%), Clothing and Accessories (+40.9%), Pet Shop (+40.7%), Art and Entertainment (+38.9%), DIY and Home Improvement (+34.7%), and Food, Beverages, and Tobacco (+10.7%). The study was conducted on a sample of over 80 online stores in ten e-commerce categories. Aqurate, an AI-based SaaS platform that helps eCommerce companies leverage their data for growth, was founded in 2019 and has received approximately euro500,000 in funding to date. In the first half of the year, the company announced that it had processed over 1.6 million orders through online stores using its product recommendation AI algorithm.

