Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Study: Too much multivitamins don't help at all

O.D.
English Section / 28 iunie

Study: Too much multivitamins don't help at all

Versiunea în limba română

Excess pills are often harmful to health. A study found that taking daily multivitamins does not help people live longer and may even increase the risk of premature death. US researchers analyzed the medical records of nearly 400,000 adults who did not suffer from major long-term illnesses to see if multivitamins reduced their risk of death over the next two decades, writes The Guardian. Instead of living longer, people who took daily multivitamins were slightly more likely than those who did not take multivitamins to die during the study period, leading the researchers to state that "the use of multivitamins to improve longevity is not supported." . Almost half of UK adults take multivitamins or nutritional supplements once a week or more, part of a domestic market worth over half a billion pounds annually. The global supplement market is estimated at tens of billions of dollars each year. In the US, one-third of adults use multivitamins in hopes of preventing disease, but despite the popularity of multivitamins, researchers have questioned the health benefits and even warned that supplements may be harmful. While natural dietary sources of beta-carotene protect against cancer, for example, beta-carotene supplements may increase the risk of lung cancer and heart disease, suggesting that the supplements are missing important ingredients. At the same time, iron, which is added to many multivitamins, can lead to iron overload and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and dementia. For the latest paper, Dr. Erikka Loftfield and her colleagues at the National Cancer Institute in Maryland analyzed data from three major US health studies. All were launched in the 1990s and collected details on participants' daily multivitamin use. The records involved 390,124 generally healthy adults who were followed for more than 20 years. The researchers found no evidence that daily multivitamins reduced the risk of death and instead reported a 4% higher risk of death among users in the first years of follow-up. The higher risk of death may reflect the harm that multivitamins can cause or a tendency for people to start taking daily multivitamins when they develop a serious illness. Details are published in Jama Network. Dr. Neal Barnard, professor of medicine at George Washington University and co-author of a commentary published alongside the study, said vitamins are useful in specific cases. Historically, sailors have been saved from scurvy by vitamin C, while beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, and zinc appear to slow age-related macular degeneration, a condition that can lead to severe vision loss. It is also possible that vitamins are beneficial without reducing the risk of early death. A preliminary study conducted in 2022 found evidence that multivitamins could slow cognitive decline in old age, but more research is needed.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 iunie
Ediţia din 28.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6516
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1861
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8820
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.6809

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb