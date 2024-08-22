Study: We age suddenly, in two distinct stages

Versiunea în limba română

Stopping the aging process has always been a challenge for humans. A recent study, published in the journal Nature Aging and conducted by researchers from Stanford University and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, brings new insight into how we age. Contrary to the general view that the aging process occurs gradually and steadily, researchers have discovered that human aging has two periods of sudden acceleration: at the age of 44 and then at the age of 60. The research team monitored 108 participants, ages 25 to 75, for nearly two years, collecting data from blood, stool, skin, and nasal and oral swab samples at regular intervals. This study focused on analyzing the participants' RNA, proteins and microbiome to better understand the molecular changes associated with aging. Professor Xiaotao Shen, one of the lead authors of the study, pointed out that aging is not a linear process, but manifests itself through accelerated changes at certain critical ages. For example, the body's ability to metabolize caffeine and alcohol declines significantly around the age of 40, with a further significant decline in the 60s.

• Impact of accelerated degradation

Michael Snyder, chairman of Stanford University's genetics department, explained how these molecular changes can have effects on physical health. Accelerated aging at age 44 is associated with decreased ability to metabolise fat and the accumulation of adipose tissue, which may increase the risk of sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass). At age 60, these problems become even more pronounced, particularly affecting cardiovascular health and increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Another interesting finding of the study was that the acceleration of aging does not appear to be significantly different between men and women, even after the effects of menopause were taken into account. Although menopause plays an important role in the aging of women between the ages of 45 and 55, the researchers observed that these waves of aging are present in both sexes, suggesting that biological transitions around the age of 55 are common phenomena.

• Health implications

The findings of this study have important implications for how we manage our health as we age. Researchers suggest that making lifestyle changes before the ages of 44 and 60 can help delay the negative effects of aging. For example, reducing alcohol consumption, eating a balanced diet, and maintaining a consistent exercise regimen are essential recommendations for those approaching these critical milestones. Snyder suggests that those approaching age 60 should be especially careful about their carbohydrate intake and make sure they stay well hydrated to support healthy kidney function. At the same time, Shen recommends that people in this age group be more vigilant and take preventive measures to take better care of their health. This study provides a deeper understanding of the aging process and suggests that periods of molecular acceleration at ages 44 and 60 are critical to our long-term health. Identifying these critical moments could help improve disease prevention strategies and optimize health care for the aging population.