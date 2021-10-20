SUPLIMENT BSE"Suntem în discuţii cu bursele din regiune pentru potenţiale proiecte comune"

Ziarul BURSA: În fostele ţări comuniste, bursele de valori s-au redeschis în anii 1990 şi au fost utilizate în primul rând pentru listarea companiilor de stat. Cât de important a fost acest proces pentru piaţa de capital din Bulgaria? De asemenea, vă rog să ne oferiţi câteva detalii cu privire la istoria pieţei bursiere din Bulgaria.

Manyu Moravenov: Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria a fost fondată şi a început să funcţioneze în actuala sa configuraţie după ce mai multe burse regionale din ţară au decis să fuzioneze în 1995. În ceea ce priveşte istoria, în 1907 a fost adoptată prima lege provizorie a burselor de valori, care a reglementat funcţiile şi structura burselor de acţiuni şi burselor de mărfuri. Apoi, în data de 15 aprilie 1914, în baza Decretului Regal nr. 7, a fost înfiinţată prima bursă bulgară de valori reală, intitutală Bursa de Valori Sofia. Bursa de Valori Sofia şi-a început activitatea în ianuarie 1918. Iniţial, erau 21 de companii listate la bursă, numărul crescând ulterior la peste 30. În 1947 Bursa de Valori din Sofia şi-a încetat operaţiunile, iar în perioada regimului comunist nu a existat o piaţă de capital în Bulgaria. Acesta a fost reînfiinţată odată cu introducerea legii comerţului în 1991.

Procesul de transferare a proprietăţii statului în mâinile private din Bulgaria s-a realizat în mare parte prin aşa-numitul proces de privatizare în masă. Deţineri ale statului în peste 1.000 de companii au fost oferite spre vânzare şi toţi adulţii bulgari au primit vouchere cu o valoare nominală de 25.000 BGN, adică 350 de dolari la vremea respectivă.

BSE a luat parte la procesul de privatizare, întrucât o parte substanţială din fostele companii de stat - care au fost privatizate - a fost listată la bursă. Acest lucru a fost făcut pentru a ne asigura că interesul părţilor minoritare este în siguranţă, oferind transparenţă şi oportunitatea tranzacţionării pe piaţa secundară. Pozitiv este faptul că unele dintre fostele companii de stat, acum privatizate, şi-au găsit investitori strategici pe piaţa de capital şi au fost salvate de la faliment, iar astfel au fost salvate şi foarte multe locuri de muncă. Dezavantajul a fost că alte companii, care s-au trezit subit pe piaţa de capital după privatizare, nu erau foarte dornice să îşi păstreze noul statut de companii listate, astfel că au devenit mai mult o povară pentru piaţă. Ulterior,s-a ajuns ca cea mai mare parte dintre acestea să fie delistată. Un alt lucru care ar puteafi văzut ca factor negativ (al privatizării în masă)este că participanţii la privatizarea în masă şi-au pierdut interesul faţă de activele pe care le-au dobândit, în principal din cauza scăderii, pe scară largă, a valoriiacelor active.

BSE şi-a arătat potenţialul real ca instrument concret în procesul de privatizare atunci când, în 2005, o participaţie de 35% la monopolul de stat Bulgarian Telecommunication Company a fost vândută cu succes în cea mai mare tranzacţie de privatizare realizată vreodată prin bursă, în ţara noastră. În 2011, platforma BSE a fost de asemenea utilizată de stat pentru privatizarea participaţiilor minoritare din companiile locale de distribuţie a energiei, obţinând preţuri cu mult peste cele minime, şi răspândindoferta către un număr relativ mare de investitori. Acestea fiind spuse, convingerea mea este că BSE reprezintă locul potrivit pentru privatizarea restului de participaţii strategice ale statului în viitor.

Ziarul BURSA: În ce măsură îşi finanţează guvernul bulgar deficitele bugetare prin piaţa de capital? De asemenea, câte listări aveţi, în medie, într-un an calendaristic?

Manyu Moravenov: România oferă un bun exemplu de ţară în care guvernul utilizează eficient piaţa de capital atât pentru privatizarea participaţiilor minoritare în companiile de stat cât şi pentru licitaţiile de titluri de stat.

După cum am menţionat deja, piaţa de capital bulgară poate fi folosită pentru privatizare, precum şi pentru a oferi soluţii eficiente pentru finanţarea întreprinderilor cu proprietate predominantă a statului - inclusiv plasamentul primar şi tranzacţionarea secundară a valorilor mobiliare la bursă. Avem pe piaţa noastră un segment de valori mobiliare guvernamentale unde sunt listate 14 emisiuni guvernamentale pentru tranzacţionare,pe piaţa secundară. Totuşi, plasamentul iniţial este efectuat de Banca Naţională prin intermediul propriei platforme.

În ceea ce priveşte a doua parte a întrebării, în ultimii trei ani - 2018 - 2020 - au fost în total 49 de noi oferte secundare pe piaţa noastră principală: 33 de emisiuni de obligaţiuni şi 16 listări de acţiuni, deci aproximativ 16 listări pe an. În aceeaşi perioadă, am avut două IPO-uri - principalul crescător local de păsări Gradus a atras aproximativ 42 de milioane de euro în 2018, iar Eleven Capital a devenit la începutul pandemiei Covid, în martie 2020, primul fond de venture capital local listat la bursă.

În plus, BSE operează o piaţăde creştere pentru IMM-uri intitulată "beam" (Bulgarian Enterprise Acceleration Market), prin care trei companii au realizat IPO-uri de succes de la începutul anului 2021. Aceşti emitenţi au atras peste 4,2 milioane de euro, iar toate emisiunile au fost suprasubscrise.

Ziarul BURSA: Cum a fost anul 2020 pentru Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria şi cum este 2021, în perspectiva dumneavostră? În România, de exemplu, mulţi investitori noi au fost atraşi către piaţă în ultimele 18 luni, iar piaţa a devenit mult mai atractivă în acest interval, inclusiv pentru companii şi antreprenori. Care a fost tendinţa generală în Bulgaria în ultimii ani în această privinţă - a existat un interes în creştere din partea investitorilor locali şi internaţionali activi în piaţa bursieră din Bulgaria?

Manyu Moravenov: 2020 a fost extrem de diferit, în multe privinţe, un an în care pandemia COVID-19 ne-a afectat viaţa tuturor. În acest sens, anul a fost deosebit de provocator pentru toţi participanţii la piaţa de capital bulgară, precum şi pentru BSE în sine. În ciuda dificultăţilor pentru economia bulgară şi piaţa de capital, anul trecut au avut loc multe lucruri pozitive pentru bursa bulgară. Numărul tranzacţiilor a crescut cu 39%, iar rulajul cu peste 19% faţă de 2019. În plus, în 2020, bursa si-a consolidat poziţia ca mediu pentru atragerea de capital de către companiile locale, care au atras de la investitori peste 160 de milioane de euro. Este o creştere de 11% faţă de anul precedent şi reprezintă cea mai mare valoare atrasă din ultimii 12 ani.

Poate că cel mai semnificativ eveniment de la BSE în cursul anului 2020a fost listarea companiei de tehnologie Telelink Business Services Group, care a reuşit să atragă peste 300 de noi acţionari, printre care un fond de investiţii cu sediul în Marea Britanie, care a intrat în companie cu o participaţie de 10%. Mai important, acţionarii companiei au fost recompensaţi cu un randament de 96% până în prezent. Printre celelalte evenimente pozitive aş dori să subliniez IPO-ul de succes al fondului local de venture capital Eleven Capital, care a avut loc în cea mai dificilă perioadă de carantină, la sfârşitul lunii martie 2020. De asemenea, un semnal pozitiv a fost majorarea de capital realizată cu succes de către compania din domeniul IoT (internet of things - n.r.) Allterco, care a atras 4,5 milioane de euro în octombrie 2020, mărindu-şi în acelaşi timp semnificativ baza de acţionari din categoria investitorilor de retail.

Toate acestea arată că există multe companii bune şi de succes pe BSE, care reuşesc să atragă capital şi să crească în ciuda pandemiei. În plus, în ciuda provocărilor din 2020, peste 50 de companii publice (listate - n.r.) au distribuit dividende acţionarilor în cursul anului, cu un randament mediu brut al dividendului de 3,82%.

În ceea ce priveşte interesul antreprenorial faţă de pieţele de capital, aş menţiona lansarea programului nostru de "laborator", beamUp. Acest program îşi propune să pună în lumină companiile bulgare - non-publice - promiţătoare, inovatoare şi cu modele de afaceri durabile, să le ofere vizibilitate în faţa potenţialilor investitori, precum şi să le ajute să îşi dezvolte cunoştinţele despre oportunităţile de finanţare. În cadrul unei serii de întâlniri strategice, companiile pot afla despre toate oportunităţile de finanţare, astfel încât să poată investi flexibil şi cu succes pe parcursul tuturor etapelor de creştere, până la piaţa de capital şi listarea pe bursă. La sfârşitul lunii septembrie a avut loc ultima întâlnire strategică a primei ediţii, iar în noiembrie anul acesta va începe cea de-a doua ediţie a "laboratorului" beamUp.

De asemenea, în 2021 a fost lansată o altă iniţiativă importantă, implementată cu participarea activă a BSE şi a filialei sale Independent Bulgarian Electricity Exchange - IBEX -, respectiv înfiinţarea Green Finance & Energy Center. Acest centru este structurat ca un grup de reflecţie (think-tank - n.r.) pentru finanţe şi energie durabile, a cărui misiune este de a concentra eforturile mediului de afaceri, ale statului şi ale altor părţi interesate, în direcţia transformării economice şi a dezvoltării durabile a Bulgariei, prin crearea şi transferarea bunelor practici în domeniul finanţelor şi energiei durabile. Considerăm că a deveni mai aliniaţi la criteriile ESG, în special prin abordarea riscurilor ESG în funcţionarea şi în conduita generală a mediului de afaceri, este modalitatea adecvată pentru companiile bulgare de a atrage mai multe investiţii străine. Iar iniţiativa face parte din eforturile noastre în această direcţie.

• "În ciuda provocărilor din 2020, peste 50 de companii listate au distribuit dividende acţionarilor în cursul anului, randamentul mediu brut fiind de 3,82%"

Ziarul BURSA: Pentru că discutăm şi de investitorii internaţionali, cât din rulajul Bursei de Valori din Bulgaria este generat de către investitorii străini?

Manyu Moravenov: Rulajul generat de investitorii străini, atât de retail, cât şi instituţionali, care au fost activi în piaţa noastră în ultimele 12 luni, a fost de puţin peste 10%. Valoarea tranzacţionată de investitorii străini tinde să crească în ultimii ani, dar este mult mai mică comparativ cu perioada de dinaintea crizei financiare din 2008. Unul dintre obiectivele noastre strategice este accelerarea acestei tendinţe pozitive. Exemplele pe care vi le-am dat de noi emitenţi veniţi în piaţa noastră au atras un interes substanţial din partea investitorilor străini - cu siguranţă atragerea unor emitenţi de calitate este una dintre soluţii. Îmbunătăţirea conectivităţii la piaţă, inclusiv compensarea şi decontarea, atragerea intermediarilor străini (în special una sau mai multe dintre băncile de investiţii de talie mondială) ca membri ai bursei - sunt paşi care nu numai că ar contribui la creşterea interesului investitorilor străini, ci şi la calitatea pieţei noastre.

Ziarul BURSA: Câţi investitori de retail are Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria şi câte conturi active (prin care s-a făcut cel puţin o tranzacţie la şase luni) există? Care este dinamica acestor tipuri de conturi în ultimii ani?

Manyu Moravenov: În prezent există aproximativ 167.000 de investitori de retail,care au deschis un cont la un intermediar pentru a tranzacţiona la bursa noastră, din care aproximativ 3.500 au fost activi, în ultimul an şi jumătate. Există totuşi o creştere, deoarece numărul de conturi active în perioada precedentă de 12 luni a fost de aproximativ 3.100.

Deşi vedem o tendinţă pozitivă în această direcţie, considerăm că una dintre problemele semnificative ale bursei noastre este lipsa de investitori de retail activi. Aceşti participanţi sunt de obicei obişnuiţi să li se ofere servicii financiare în modul cel mai convenabil şi uşor - cu câteva clickuri pe un telefon mobil, fără birocraţie inutilă. În această direcţieam intensificat comunicarea cu intermediarii şi băncile, iarîn cadrul acestui dialog încercăm să identificăm posibilităţi de extindere şi să creăm oportunităţi similare pentru investitorii bulgari. Pe scurt, cheia constă într-o varietate cât mai largă de produse de investiţii şi un acces facil la tranzacţii. BSE lucrează foarte activ în ambele direcţii, pentru crearea mai multor produse şi pentru înlesnirea accesului investitorilor la tranzacţionare, precum şi pentru promovarea produselor în rândul anumitor tipuri de potenţiali investitori, profesioniştii din IT de exemplu.

Suntem pe deplin conştienţi de faptul că procesul de atragere a noilor investitori estebilateral, aşa că, prin rolul nostru de Bursă, facem tot posibilul nu numai pentru a îmbunătăţi calitatea serviciilor noastre, ci şi pentru a introduce produse şi servicii suplimentare. De aceea am lansat noul segment de piaţă MTF BSE International, unde cetăţenii bulgari pot investi acum, direct, în acţiunile a aproape 100 de companii globale de top. De asemenea, investitorii îşi pot plasa economiile în fonduri tranzacţionate la bursă (ETF-uri), care urmăresc evoluţia unor indici precum DAX, S&P 500, FTSE All-World, NASDAQ-100, STOXX Europe 600 etc.

Ziarul BURSA: Care este interesul pentru zona criptomonedelor în Bulgaria şi cum vedeţi această piaţă? În România există o adevărată febră a criptomonedelor, adusă de randamentele mari din perioada finalului lui 2020 până la finalul primului trimestru al acestui an.

Manyu Moravenov: Nu avem informaţii specifice despre dimensiunea acestei pieţe în Bulgaria, dar aş spune că atrage multă atenţie din partea investitorilor de retail, probabil într-un mod similar cu cel pe care îl vedeţi în România. Acest interes este, în mod evident, determinat de combinaţia dintre oportunităţilede profit şi faptul că această piaţă reprezintă un teritoriu neexplorat, fiind în acelaşi timp lipsită de reglementări semnificative şi oferind acces facil la acele active - efectiv prin câteva clickuri pe telefon. Un lucru este sigur: (piaţa) cripto este un competitor pentru investiţia tradiţională pe pieţele de capital. Vedem deja că, în pieţele mai dezvoltate, apar produse tranzacţionate pe bursă bazate pe cripto, deci concurenţa poate crea şi oportunităţi.

Ziarul BURSA: Cât de importantă este industria fondurilor de investiţii pentru piaţa de capital din Bulgaria? Oferiţi-ne câteva detalii despre dimensiunea industriei şi despre industria fondurilor de pensii din Bulgaria.

Manyu Moravenov: Investitorii instituţionali sunt stakeholderi importanţi pentru orice piaţă de capital, iar Bulgaria nu face excepţie. În prezent, activele fondurilor de investiţii din piaţa noastră se ridică la aproximativ 913 milioane de euro.

Activele totale ale fondurilor de pensii bulgare se ridicau la 8,9 miliarde de euro, la sfârşitul lunii iunie 2021. Cu toate acestea, doar o mică parte din fonduri sunt investite pe piaţa locală de capital, în principal ca urmare a lichidităţii sale reduse. De aceea, unul dintre obiectivele noastre strategice este consolidarea calităţii pieţei şi a serviciilor sale, prin crearea de noi oportunităţi de investiţii,prin aducerea în piaţă a câtorva emitenţi noi, de calitate. În viziunea noastră, acesta va fi factorul cheie pentru atragerea interesului mai profund al fondurilor locale de pensii, precum şi al altor investitori instituţionali.

• "Activele fondurilor de pensii bulgare, la sfârşitul lunii iunie, se ridicau la 8,9 miliarde de euro"

Ziarul BURSA: La conferinţa BURSA din luna mai, ce a reunit bursele din regiune, aţi spus că bursa bulgară este membră a Federaţiei Burselor Eurasiatice şi că, pentru a face progrese în materie de cooperare regională, este nevoie să fie evitate greşelile din trecut. De asemenea, aţi spus că bursa bulgară este deschisă pentru orice fel de discuţie despre cooperări viitoare în regiunea noastră. S-au realizat progrese între pieţele bursiere din regiune, pe acest subiect al cooperării regionale, de la conferinţa BURSA?

Manyu Moravenov: Într-adevăr noi, ca exchange-uri, trebuie să învăţăm din greşelile trecutului şi să căutăm oportunităţi de cooperare regională şi parteneriate pe bază de proiecte, prin implementarea de strategii win-win şi prin crearea de business-uri comune,în loc de tranzacţii de tipul M&A (fuziuni şi achiziţii - n.r.). De exemplu, bursele ar putea să promoveze şi să încurajeze listări duale, precum şi să lucreze împreună pentru creşterea atractivităţii acestui tip de listări pentru emitenţi. Un alt lucru este facilitarea şi încurajarea participării brokerilor dintr-o ţară la alte bursedin regiune. De asemenea, transferul şi o mai bună utilizare a know-how-ului şi a infrastructurii deja dezvoltate în regiune esteo direcţie la care ar trebuie să ne gândim.

Toate acestea ar putea fi subiecte de discuţie sau chiar obiective în cadrul unei platforme de cooperare regională a burselor din regiune. Prin platformă mă refer la un fel de alianţă regională - formală sau nu - în care ar putea fi discutate interese, puncte de vedere şi probleme comune, iar cunoştinţele şi experienţa împărtăşită, în cadrul unor evenimente regionale, ateliere de lucru, întâlniri periodice ale directorilor generali. Noi avem deja o experienţă pozitivă cu proiectul SEE Link, care a început ca o platformă de rutare a ordinelor, dar devine din ce în ce mai mult o platformă de cooperare a burselor participante. Proiectul SME Research Hub, care oferă acces la rapoarte de cercetare, este un astfel de exemplu de cooperare.Ba chiar depăşeşte pieţele din proiectul SEE Link, deoarece acoperă şi emitenţi de pe alte bursa, inclusiv patru companii de pe piaţa românească.

De la conferinţa regională BURSA încoace nu am informaţii despre noi parteneriate regionale finalizate, cu excepţia achiziţionării de participaţii minoritare de către Bursa de Valori din Zagreb la Bursa de Valori din Macedonia şi de către Bursa de Valori din Atena la Bursa de Valori din Belgrad. Ambele parteneriate s-au concentrat pe transferul de know-how şi tehnologie din piaţa mai dezvoltată în cealaltă. Suplimentar, în timpul summitului şi forumului de business de la Sofia ocazionat de Iniţiativa celor Trei Mări, ţinut în luna iulie, am aprofundat discuţiile cu Bursa de Valori din Varşovia cu privire la oportunităţi pentru parteneriate viitoare. Am avut, de asemenea, o întâlnire foarte interesantă cu CEO-ul Bursei de Valori din Viena legată de un subiect similar. BSE şi filiala sa IBEX - Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange sunt, de asemenea, în discuţii ce vizează potenţialele proiecte de interes comun cu pieţele din Grecia şi România. Avem în plan să organizăm o întâlnire pe teme de interes comun cu managementulBursei de Valori Bucureşti,în această toamnă.

Ziarul BURSA: Cum vedeţi ideea unei cooperării active între bursele din regiune şi ce soluţii consideraţi că pot fi implementate cu adevărat? Am văzut că recent, în iulie, aţi semnat un acord cu Deutsche Börse pentru a folosi platforma lor T7.

Manyu Moravenov: De fapt, BSE a început să utilizeze platforma de tranzacţionare electronică T7, operată de Deutsche Börse, încă din 2008. Acest parteneriat este foarte important pentru noi, deoarece permite BSE să ofere clienţilor săi o soluţie tehnică de top. În mai 2021 l-am extins chiar dincolo de activitatea bursieră, semnând un acord pentru a reprezenta Deutsche Börse Venture Network - reţeaua înfiinţată de DB pentru a servi ca ecosistem de creştere în Germania şi Europa. Acum putem oferi sprijinul acestei reţele start-up-urilor bulgare în căutare de capital - de la faza incipientă până la etapele ulterioare - astfel încât să se poată concentra pe deplin peevoluţia lor. Rolul nostru de "poartă" către această reţea pentru start-up-urile bulgare şi, de ce nu, pentru companiile inovatoare din regiunea noastră, include o evaluare preliminară a potenţialilor membri în raport cu criteriile Deutsche Börse Venture Network, consultare şi consiliere cu privire la caracteristicile şi oportunităţile reţelei şi recomandarea potenţialului membru către reţea.

În opinia mea, ideea unei cooperări mai active între bursele de valori din regiune, aşa cum v-am spus deja, este de o importanţă deosebită pentru BSE şi pentru pieţele din regiunea noastră. Primul pas este ca fiecare bursă, fiecare piaţă, în termeni de membri, emitenţi şi investitori,să fie mai familiarizaţi cu celelalte pieţe din regiune. Înfiinţarea unei platforme de cooperare regională ar fi un punct de plecare pentru realizarea iniţiativelor, proiectelor sau chiar parteneriatelor comune pe care le-am putea construi.

• "Avem în plan să organizăm o întâlnire pe teme de interes comun cu managementul Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, în această toamnă"

Ziarul BURSA: Pe parcursul documentării pentru studiul pe care l-am realizat cu privire la piaţa de capital din ţara dumneavoastră am observat că Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria nu operează o piaţă de derivate - contracte futures sau opţiuni pe indici, acţiuni individuale sau mărfuri. Care este principalul motiv pentru care Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria nu oferă acest tip de produse. Plănuiţi să lansaţi la un moment dat acest tip de instrumente financiare?

Manyu Moravenov: Într-adevăr, BSE nu operează o piaţă a instrumentelor derivate. Acest lucru este cauzat, în primul rând,de factori pur obiectivi, cum ar fi stadiul de dezvoltare şi amploarea pieţei noastre spot, precum şi lipsa unei contrapărţi centrale locale. Pe de altă parte, ne străduim să oferim participanţilor noştri la piaţă produse noi care să răspundă nevoilor lor de investiţii. În acest sens, oferirea oportunităţilor pe care le aduce o piaţă a instrumentelor derivate şi implementarea de produse cu activ suport indici ai BSE sau unele dintre cele mai lichide acţiuni sunt lucruri care fac parte din planurile noastre de dezvoltare. Suntem deja în discuţii cu potenţiali parteneri care să ne ajute la înfiinţarea unei pieţe bulgare de derivate şi furnizarea de servicii de CCP.

Ziarul BURSA: Care consideraţi că sunt avantajele regiunii noastre, a Europei Centrale şi de Est, comparativ cu Europa de Vest, ce pot contribui la dezvoltarea pieţelor bursiere? De asemenea, comparativ cu Europa de Vest, ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Est au o capitalizare mult mai mică în raport cu PIB-ul iar rulajele sunt mult mai mici. Ce soluţii vedeţi pentru reducerea acestor diferenţe?

Manyu Moravenov: Principalele avantaje ale regiunii Europei Centrale şi de Est provin din perspectivele de creştere mai rapidă pe termen mediu şi lung a economiilor noastre, inclusiv a pieţelor de capital, decât cele din Europa de Vest. În plus, consolidarea cooperării noastre regionale şi creşterea profilului întregii regiuni pot crea oportunităţi pentru sinergii, pot face pieţele noastre mai atractive pentru investitorii străini şi pot promova fluxuri de capital transfrontaliere. Ştim cu toţii că investitorii străini preferă să se diversifice în mai multe ţări din regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est. Acestea fiind spuse, fiecare dintre pieţele din regiune trebuie să-şi facă temele - să atragă noi emitenţi şi investitori, să aducă produse şi servicii noi, o conectivitate mai bună între pieţe şi aşa mai departe.

În cele din urmă, pieţele noastre de capital aflate în dezvoltare, au un potenţial neexploatat imens, care poate fi atractiv pentru investitorii străini şi locali în cautarea de randamente mai bune. De exemplu, ca urmare a lichidităţii reduse a bursei noastre, indicele bulgar SOFIX a rămas în urma performanţei pieţelor internaţionale în ultimul an. Acelaşi lucru se aplică şi evaluărilor la care sunt tranzacţionate majoritatea companiilor bulgare, care sunt mult mai mici decât cele ale companiilor asemănătoare nu numai din pieţele dezvoltate, ci şi din pieţe emergente. Având în vedere redresarea puternică post-Covid a economiei bulgare şi ratele de dobândă încă la minime istorice, aşteptările noastre pe termen scurt cu privire la piaţa locală de capital sunt pozitive.

Ziarul BURSA: În final, vă rugăm să ne spuneţi care sunt obiectivele strategice ale Bursei de Valori din Bulgaria în următorii cinci-zece ani.

Manyu Moravenov: Facem eforturi serioase ca piaţa noastră de creştere pentru IMM-uri - "beam" - să fie recunoscută de antreprenori ca instrument de accelerare a creşterii şi să atragem mai multe companii tinere cu management inovator şi deschis investitorilor, societăţi care sădevină faţa nouă şi modernă a pieţei bursiere. Bineînţeles că nu vom lăsa sub nicio formă piaţa noastră principală în plan secundar, întrucât ne vom strădui să atragem companii cu un profil similar, dar, bineînţeles, de dimensiuni mai mari şi care caută finanţări de dimensiuni mai semnificative.

Pe termen mediu, vom lucra la oportunităţile de extindere a gamei de produse investiţionale pe care le oferă Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria, inclusiv prin noua piaţă BSE International, şi vom lucra să implementăm proiecte comune cu alte burse din regiune.

Printre obiectivele strategice ale Bursei de Valori din Bulgaria se află orientarea activităţilor sale către dezvoltarea durabilă a companiilor din piaţa de capital bulgară, inclusiv prin crearea şi implementarea celor mai bune practici în domenii precum protecţia mediului,responsabilitatea socială şi guvernanţa corporativă în operaţiunile companiilor listate, precum şi în domeniul divulgării adecvate a informaţiilor cu privire la alinierea la criteriile ESG.

De asemenea, o prioritate pentru noi este aprofundarea cooperării cu bursele din regiune, dar şi cu operatorii bursieri mari, garantând astfel accesul la piaţă al investitorilor internaţionali. Sunt convins că drumul corect pentru creşterea companiilor bulgare şi a listării viitoare a acestora pe pieţele globale de acţiuni trece prin Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria.

Ziarul BURSA: Vă mulţumesc!

• "We are in talks on potential projects of common interest with several markets in the region"

(Interview with Dr. Manyu Moravenov, CEO of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange)

"We plan to organize a meeting on topics of common interest with the management of BVB this fall"

"One of the significant problems of our stock market is the lack of enough active retail investors"

Capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe have a huge untapped potential, that can attract foreign investors in search of better returns, and strengthening regional cooperation and raising the profile of the entire region would create conditions for attracting cross-border capital flows, according to Manyu Moravenov, CEO of The Bulgarian Stock Exchange, which was kind enough to provide us with a number of relevant details about the evolution of the capital market in his country, as well as about the development plans for the coming years.

According to Mr. Moravenov, working on common projects, implementing win-win strategies and creating shared business is the way forward and not the consolidation of regional stock exchanges. Two examples are the promotion and encouragement of dual listings, as well as market access for brokers from one country to another.

"During the Three Seas Sofia Summit and Business Forum, held in July, we deepened our talks with the Warsaw Stock Exchange on opportunities for future partnerships. We also had a very interesting meeting with the CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange on a similar topic. BSE and its subsidiary IBEX - Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange, are also in talks on potential projects of common interest with the respective markets in Greece and Romania. We plan to organize a meeting on topics of common interest with the management of BVB this fall", says Manyu Moravenov.

BURSA Newspaper: In the former communist countries, stock exchanges reopened in the 1990s and were used in the first place for listing state-owned companies. How important was this process for the Bulgarian capital market? Also, please tell us a bit about the history of your stock market.

Manyu Moravenov: Bulgarian Stock Exchange was founded and started existing in its current incarnation after several regional exchanges in the country decided to mergein 1995. Where history is concerned, the first provisional Stock Exchange Act was adopted in 1907, regulating the structure and functions of both the stock and commodity exchanges in the country, and on April 15th, 1914, under the King's Decree №7 was established the first real Bulgarian stock exchange, named Sofia Stock Exchange. It was a marketplace for trading public and private securities.Sofia Stock Exchange started its activity in January 1918. Initially there were 21 companies listed on the exchange, later increasing to more than 30.In 1947 Sofia Stock Exchange ceased its operations and during the communist regime there was no capital market in Bulgaria. The latter was re-established with the introduction of the Commerce Act in 1991.

Тhe process of disposal of the state of its ownership by transferring it to private hands in Bulgaria was mostly done via the so-called process of mass privatization. Stakes in more than 1000 companies were offered for sale and all Bulgarian adults received vouchers with a face value of BGN 25,000, or then USD 350.

BSE took its part in the privatisation process, as substantial part of the privatized former state-owned companies was listed on the stock exchange. This was done to assure the safekeeping of the interest of the minority stakeholders by providing transparency and the opportunity for secondary trading. On the positive side, some of the now privatized former state-owned companies found their strategic investors via the capital market and were prevented from going out of business as well as jobs were saved. On the downside, other companies that found themselves on the capital market post privatization were not very eager to hold on to their newly gained status as public companies, thus became more of a burden to the market itself, and subsequently most of these have been delisted. Another thing that could be sought upon as a downside was that the participants in the mass privatization have lost interest in the assets, they have acquired mainly due to the widespread devaluation of these assets.

BSE showed its real potential as a substantial tool in the privatization process when in 2005 a35% stake in the state monopolistBulgarian Telecommunication Company was successfully privatized in the largest ever privatization deal via the stock exchange. In 2011 the BSE platform was also used by the state for the privatization of its minority stakes in the local energy distribution companies,achieving prices well above the minimum and supply spread to a relatively large number of investors. Having said the above, my personal belief is that BSE is the right place for privatization of the remaining strategic state-owned stakes in the future.

BURSA Newspaper: To what extent does the Bulgarian government finance its spending through the capital market? Also, how many new listings do you usually have in a year?

Manyu Moravenov: Romania sets a good example in which the government effectively uses the capital market both for privatization of minority stakes in state-owned companies and for public offering of government debt.

As I already pointed, Bulgarian capital market can also be used for privatization, as well as to offer effective solutions for financing enterprises with predominant state ownershipincluding effective primary placement and secondary trading of government securities on the stock exchange. We do have a Government Securities Segment on our market where 14 government issues are registered for secondary trading. Initial placement though is conducted by the National Bank via their own platform.

As for the second part of your question, the total number of new secondary offeringson our main market for the last three years (2018-2020) was 49, including 33 bonds and 16 stocks (approximately 16 listings per year).During the same period, we had two IPOs - the leading local poultry producer Gradus raised some EUR 42 million in 2018 and Eleven Capital became the first local public venture capital fund in the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

In addition, BSE operates the SME Growth Market beam(Bulgarian Enterprise Accelerator Market)where 3 companies have made successful IPOs since the beginning of 2021. These issuers raised more than EUR 4.2 million and all issues were oversubscribed.

BURSA Newspaper: How was the very volatile year of 2020 for the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and how does 2021 compare and look in your perspective? In Romania, for example, many new investors have been drawn to the market in the last 18 months and the market has become much more attractive during this time also for companies and entrepreneurs. What has been the general trend in Bulgaria in recent years in this regard - has there been more local interest and international investors active in your market?

Manyu Moravenov: 2020 was extremely different in many ways, a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic affected the lives of all of us. In this respect, the year was particularly challenging for all participants in the Bulgarian capital market, as well as for the BSE itself. Despite the difficulties for the Bulgarian economy and capital market, many positive things happened on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange last year.The exchange transactions increased by 39% and the turnover - by over 19% compared to 2019. In addition, in 2020 the Exchange strengthened its place as an environment for attracting capital by the local public companies which raised more than EUR 160 million. This represents an increase of 11% compared to the previous year and is the highest value of that indicator for the last 12 years.

Perhaps the most significant event on the BSE during the year was the listing of the tech company Telelink Business Services Group, which managed to attract more than 300 new shareholders, among them an UK-based investment fund which took a 10% stake in the company. More important, the company's shareholders have realized a return of 96% to date. Among the positive events I would like to highlight the successful IPO of the local venture fund Eleven Capital, which took place in the most difficult initial period of quarantine at the end of March 2020. A particularly positive signal was also the successful capital increase of the IoTcompany Alterco, which attracted EUR 4.5 million in October 2020, and seriously increased its shareholder base of individual investors.

All this shows that there are many good and successful companies on the BSE that manage to raise capital and grow despite the pandemic. In addition, despite the challenging 2020, more than 50 public companies distributed dividends to their shareholders during the year, with an average gross dividend yield of 3.82%.

Speaking of entrepreneurial interest towards the capital markets I would mention the launch of our beamUp lab program. This program aims to distinguish promising and innovative Bulgarian non-public companies with sustainable business models, to give them visibility to potential investors, as well as to increase their knowledge about the opportunities for financing their growth. In a series of strategic meetings, companies can learn about all financing opportunities so that they can invest flexibly and successfully in their growthat all stages and all the way to the capital markets and going public. At the end of September there was the last strategic meeting of the first edition, and in November, this year, the second edition of beamUp lab will start.

In 2021, another important initiative was launched, implemented with the active participation of the BSE and its subsidiary Independent Bulgarian Electricity Exchange - IBEX - the establishment of the Green Finance & Energy Center. The center is structured as a think tank for sustainable finance and energy, whose mission is to concentrate the efforts of business, the state and other stakeholders in the direction of economic transformation and sustainable development of the country by creating and transferring best practices in the field of sustainable finance and energy. We believe that becoming more ESG aligned, especially by addressing ESG risks in their operation and general business conduct, is the proper way for Bulgarian companies to attract more foreign investment interest and this initiative is part of our efforts in this direction.

٭ "Despite the challenging 2020, more than 50 public companies distributed dividends to their shareholders during the year, with an average gross dividend yield of 3.82%"

BURSA Newspaper: Speaking of international investors, how much of the turnover on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange is generated by foreign investors?

Manyu Moravenov: The turnover generated by foreign investors, both retail and institutional, that were active on our market in the previous 12 months was just over 10%. That number tends to increase in recent years, but its far lower than the period before the financial crisis of 2008. One of our strategic goals is to accelerate the positive trend. The examples I gave you of new issuers on our market attracted a substantial interest from foreign investors - for sure attracting quality issuers is one of the solutions. Improving connectivity to the market, including clearing and settlement, attracting foreign intermediaries (especially one or more of the leading global investment banks) as members of the exchange, are steps that would not only contribute to the increasement of foreign investors interest but also to the quality of our market.

BURSA Newspaper: How many retail investors are on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and how many active accounts are there (through which a transaction was made at least once every six months)? What is the dynamic of this type of accounts in the last couple of years?

Manyu Moravenov: Currently there are some 167 000 retail investors who have opened an account with an investment intermediary to trade on our market, as around 3.500 of these have been active in the past year and a half. There is an increase as the number of accounts active in the preceding one-year period were around 3.100.

Although we see the positive trend in that direction, we believe that still one of the significant problems of our stock exchange is the lack of enough active retail investors. These participants are usually accustomed to being provided financial services in the most convenient and easy way - with a few clicks on a mobile phone, without unnecessary bureaucracy. In this direction we are intensifying communication with the investment intermediaries and banks, and within such a dialogue we are trying to identify possibilities for expansion of existing and creating similar opportunities for Bulgarian investors. In short - a variety of investment products and easy access to transactions are the key. BSE is working very actively in both directions for more products and easier access of investors to trade them, as well as for their promotion among certain types of potential investors, IT professionals being an example of such.

We are fully aware that the process of attracting new investors to the market is bilateral, so we as an exchange do our best not only to improve the quality of our services but also to introduce additional products and services. That is whywe launched the new market segment MTF BSE International where Bulgarian citizens may now directly invest in shares of nearly 100 top global companies. Investors may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which follow the movement of indices such as DAX, S&P 500, FTSE All-World, NASDAQ-100, STOXX Europe 600 etc.

BURSA Newspaper: What is the interest in the cryptocurrency space in Bulgaria and how do you see this market? In Romania for example there is a certain fever brought about by the big gains from the end of 2020 through the end of the first quarter.

Manyu Moravenov: We do not have specific information about the size of this market in Bulgaria, but I would say that it attracts a lot of attention from the retail investors, probably in a similar way to the one you see in your market. This interest is obviously driven by the combination of opportunities for profits and the market being an uncharted territory -both lacking significant regulations and giving easy access to these assets, literally at a few clicks on your phone.One thing is for sure - crypto is a competitor to the traditional investment on capital markets. And we already see exchange traded products based on crypto appearing on more developed markets, so competition can create opportunities as well.

BURSA Newspaper: How important is the investment fund industry for the Bulgarian capital market? Can you offer details on the size of the industry? What about the pension funds industry?

Manyu Moravenov: Institutional investors are important stakeholders for any market, and Bulgaria makes no exception. Currently the assets of the investment funds on our market amount at about EUR 913 million.

The total assets of the Bulgarian pension funds as of the end of June 2021 stood at EUR 8,9 billion. However, only a small fraction of these funds is invested on the local capital market mainly due to its small liquidity.That is why, one of our strategic goals is to strengthen the quality of the market and its services by creating new investment opportunities in terms of bringing new quality issuers on the market. In our view, that will be the key factor to attract a more profound interest of the local pension funds, as well as other institutional investors.

• "The total assets of the Bulgarian pension funds as of the end of June 2021 stood at EUR 8,9 billion"

BURSA Newspaper: In the May regional BURSA conference that brought together the stock exchanges in the region, you noted that your stock exchange is a member of the Federation of European Stock Exchanges and you also said that in order to bring fruitful regional collaboration, the mistakes of the past need to be avoided. You also said that you are open to any kind of discussion about future cooperation initiatives in the region. Has progress been made between the stock exchanges on this topic of regional cooperation since the BURSA conference?

Manyu Moravenov: Indeed, we as exchanges must learn from the mistakes of the past and look for opportunities for regional cooperation and partnerships on a project basis through implementing win-winstrategies bycreating shared business instead of M&A transactions. Forexample, exchanges couldpromote and encouragedual listingson their markets andsee what they could do in terms of making such listings more appealing to the issuers. Another thing is facilitating and encouraging cross-membership on the exchanges of the region. The transfer and better usage of know-how anddeveloped infrastructure in the region is also a direction we must put some thought in. All these could be topics of discussion or even goals within a regional cooperation platform of the exchanges from the region. By platform I mean a kind of regional alliance - formal or not, where common interests, views and problems could be discussed and knowledge and experience shared within regional events, workshops, CEOs regular get-togethers. We already have some positive experience with SEE Link project which started as an order routing platform but is becoming more and more a platform for cooperation of the participating exchanges. Listed SME Research Hub project which offers access to equity research reports for SMEs is one such example of cooperation. It even exceeds the markets within SEE Link, as it covers issuers from other markets as well, including four companies from the Romanian market.

Since the BURSA regional conference, I have no information on finalized new regional partnerships, except for the acquisition of minority stakes by Zagreb Stock Exchange in the Macedonian Stock Exchange, and by Athens Stock Exchange in the Belgrade Stock Exchange. Both partnerships have focus on the transfer of know-how and technology from the more developed market to the other one.In addition, during the Three Seas Sofia Summit and Business Forum, held in July, we deepened our talks with the Warsaw Stock Exchange on opportunities for future partnerships. We also had a very interesting meeting with the CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange on a similar topic.BSE and its subsidiary IBEX - Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange, are also in talks on potential projects of common interest with the respective markets in Greece and Romania. We plan to organize a meeting on topics of common interest with the management of BVB this fall.

BURSA Newspaper: How do you see this idea of active cooperation between regional stock exchanges and what solutions do you think can really be implemented? I saw that recently, in July,you signed a deal with Deutsche Börse for the use of its T7 technology platform.

Manyu Moravenov: In fact, BSE started using the T7 electronic trading platform, operated by Deutsche Börse, back in 2008. This partnership is very important for us, as it allows BSE to offer its clients a top-notch technical solution.

in May 2021, we even extended it beyond the exchange business, as we signed an agreement to represent Deutsche Börse Venture Network- the network established by DB to serve as an ecosystem for growth in Germany and Europe. We are now able to offer this network's support to striving Bulgarian start-ups in their search for capital - from early stage to later stage - so that they can fully commit to their growth course. Our role as a gateway to the network for Bulgarian start-ups, and why not for innovative companies from our region, includes preliminary assessment of potential members against the criteria of Deutsche Börse Venture Network, consultation and advice on the network's features and opportunitiesand of course recommendation of the suitable potential member to the network.

In my opinion the idea of more active cooperation between regional stock exchangesas I already told you is of particular importance for BSE and for the markets of our region. First step is every exchange, every market, in terms of its members, issuers and investors alike, to be more familiar with the other markets of the region. The establishment of a regional cooperation platform would be a starting point to achieve this common knowledge and the common initiatives, projects or even partnerships that we could build upon it.

• "We plan to organize a meeting on topics of common interest with the management of BVB this fall"

BURSA Newspaper: In the study that we have done regarding the Bulgarian capital market, we observed that your stock exchange does not operate a derivatives market - futures contracts or options, based on equity indices, individual stocks or currencies, commodities... What is the reason for which the Bulgarian Stock Exchange does not offer these types of products? Do you plan on maybe launching at some point some of these types of financial instruments?

Manyu Moravenov: Indeed, BSE does not operate a derivatives market. This is primarily due to purely objective factors such as the stage of development and scale of our spot market, as well as the lack of a local central counterparty. On the other hand,we strive to provide our market participants with new products that meet their investment needs. In this sense providing the opportunities that a derivative market can offer,implementing products on our indices or some of the most liquid stocks, is part of our plans for future development. We are already in talks with potential partners to help us in the establishment of a Bulgarian derivatives market and to be able to provide CCP services for that purpose.

BURSA Newspaper: What do you think are the advantages of our region, the CEE region, compared to Western Europe, that can contribute to a better development of the equity markets? Compared to Western Europe, CEE countries have a lower market cap when compared to GDP and the turnover is much smaller. What solutions do you see for reducing this gap?

Manyu Moravenov: The main advantages of the CEE region come from the perspectives for our economies, incl. capital markets, to grow faster than these in Western Europe in the mid and long-term as a part of the EU.

In addition, strengthening our regional co-operation and raising the profile of the whole region can create opportunities for synergy, make our markets more attractive for foreign investors, and promote cross-border capital flows. We all know that foreign investors prefer to diversify in more than one country from the CEE region.Having said the above, each of the markets must do its homework - attraction of new issuers and investors, new products and services, better connectivity between markets, etc.

Finally, our developing capital markets have a huge untapped potential for further development that can be attractive to foreign and local investors searching for better returns. For example, due to the low liquidity of our exchange, the Bulgarian blue-chip index SOFIX lagged behind the performance of the international markets during the last year. The same applies to the valuations in which most Bulgarian companies are traded, which are much lower than those of their counterparts not only in developed but also in other emerging markets. Having in mind the strong post-Covid recovery of the Bulgarian economy and the historically low interest rates, our short-term expectations regarding the local capital market are positive.

BURSA Newspaper: And finally, what are the strategic objectives of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in the next 5 to 10 years?

Manyu Moravenov: We are making serious efforts to make our SME Growth Market -beam,more recognizable as a growth accelerating tool and attract more young companies with innovative and open to investors management to become the new and modern face of the stock market. By taking this path we will by no means leave our main market in the background, as we will strive to attract companies with a similar profile, but, of course, ones of alarger scale and seeking more significant funding.

In the medium term, we will work on opportunities to enlarge the range of investment products that can be invested in through the BSE, including through the new market BSE International and by implementing projects to work in a similar way with other exchanges in the region.

Among the strategic goals of the Exchange is directing its activities towards sustainable development of companies on the Bulgarian capital market, including the creation and implementation of best practicesin the fields of environmental protection, social responsibility, and good corporate governance in the operations of the public companies, as well as the adequate disclosure of sufficient information on ESG alignment, from investor point of view.

A priority for us is to deepen the cooperation with exchanges in the region, but also with large exchanges, guaranteeing access to international investors. I am convinced that the right path for the growth of Bulgarian public companies and their future listing on the global stock markets goes through the BSE.

BURSA Newspaper: Thank you!