Bursa de Valori din Ljubljana (LJSE) facilitează tranzacţii cu acţiuni, instrumente de datorie şi produse structurate, dar ca în toate bursele din zona noastră valoarea tranzacţiilor este dată în proporţie covârşitoare de schimburile cu acţiuni.

În perioada ianurie - august a aces­tui an, valoarea totală a tranzacţiilor la LJSE s-a ridicat la 263,94 milioane de euro, echivalentul unui rulaj mediu zilnic de 1,58 miloane de euro, 99,9% reprezentând tranzacţii cu acţiuni. Anul trecut, rulajul total a fost de 400,94 milioane de euro, iar în 2019 de 329,51 milioane de euro, proporţia schimburilor cu acţiuni fiind în mare măsură asemănătoare cu cea din acest an, conform datelor bursei din Slovenia.

Sunt valori cu mult mai reduse decât cele de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), dar trebuie să ţinem cont că Slovenia este o ţară mai mică decât România, atât ca suprafaţă cât şi ca populaţie, dar totuşi cu un PIB pe cap de locuitor mai mare.

• Acţiunile a trei companii dau peste 60% din rulajul bursei din Ljubljana

Capitalizarea companiilor listate la bursa din Ljubljana s-a ridicat la 8,99 miliarde de euro în luna august, în timp ce la finele anului trecut, evaluarea era de 6,92 miliarde de euro. La noi, capitalizarea tuturor companiilor româneşti listate în Piaţa Reglementată a BVB era de circa 26,3 miliarde de euro, în august, iar la finele anului trecut de 20,85 miliarde de euro, conform rapoartelor BVB.

Producătorul de medicamente generice KRKA este compania cu cea mai mare de la bursa slovenă, la finele lunii august având o evaluare de 3,67 miliarde de euro, fiind urmată de Nova Ljubljanska Banka, cu o capitalizare de 1,39 miliarde de euro şi de compania enegetică Petrol, a cărei evaluare se ridica la 0,93 miliarde de euro.

Prime Market este segmentul Pieţei Reglementate al bursei din Ljubljana destinat celor mai mari şi transparente companii ale ţării, ce a fost înfiinţat pentru a spori vizibilitatea societăţilor în rândul investitorilor internaţionali, conform descrierii de pe site-ul LJSE.

Luna trecută, valoarea tuturor tranzacţiilor realizate la bursa din Slovenia s-a ridicat la 23,79 milioane de lei, circa 93% provenind din schimburile cu acţiuni listate în "Prime Market". Titlurile Krka, NLB Banka şi Petrol au dat 64% din rulaj, în timp ce anul trecut acţiunile celor trei companii au asigurat 67% din valoarea totală a tranzacţiilor de la bursa solvenă.

• Krka Novo Mesto - vedeta pieţei de capital slovene

Krka Novo Mesto este unul dintre producătorii de top mondiali de medicamente generice, produsele sale fiind vândute în peste 70 de ţări, conform descrierii de pe site-ul companiei. A fost fondată în 1954, iar acţiunile sale au fost listate la LJSE la începutul anului 1997, fiind tot timpul pe prima treaptă a podiumului lichidităţii bursei slovene.

În august, valoarea medie zilnică a tranzacţiilor cu titlurile KRKG a fost de 0,46 milioane de euro, echivalentul a circa 43% din totalul tranzacţiilor cu acţiuni. Spre comparaţie, luna trecută emitentul cu cel mai mare rulaj de la BVB a fost Banca Transilvania, cu o valoare medie zilnică a tranzacţiilor de 2,1 milioane de euro.

La jumătatea acestui an, investitorii de retail locali aveau 38,2% din companie, în timp ce investitorii instituţionali internaţionali deţineau 23,2% din producătorul de medicamente. Statul deţinea direct şi prin Holdingul Suveran al Sloveniei 16,2% din Krka, conform datelor companiei. Acţiunile Krka mai sunt listate şi la bursa din Varşovia.

• Sectorul financiar - bine reprezentat la bursa din Ljubljana

Nova Ljubljanska Banka face parte din Grupul NLB, cel mai mare grup financiar din Slovenia, cu subsidiare strategice în Bosnia şi Herţegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Muntenegru şi Serbia. A fost fondată în 1994, iar acţiunile sale au intrat la tranzacţionare la bursa slovenă în noiembrie 2018. Tot atunci au fost listate şi Certificate Globale de Depozit (GDR-uri) cu activ suport acţiuni NLB la bursa londoneză.

În luna august, rulajul mediu zilnic cu acţiunile instituţiei de credit a fost de 0,12 milioane de euro, aproximativ 11% din valoarea totală. Cel mai mare acţionar al băncii este Republica Slovenia, cu 25% din companie.

Petrol este cea mai mare companie slovenă de energie, cu activităţi în principal de distribuţie de produse petroliere, gaz şi alte produse energetice. Pe lângă Slovenia, are operaţiuni în Croaţia, Bosnia şi Herţegovina, Muntenegru şi Serbia. Compania a fost fondată în 1947 sub denumirea de Jugopetrol, iar în 1997 a fost listată.

În august, valoarea medie zilnică a tranzacţiilor s-a ridicat la 0,1 milioane de euro.

La finele primului trimestru, Holdingul Suveran al Sloveniei avea 12,7% din companie, Republica Slovenia deţinea 10,8%, în timp ce 27% era în posesia investitorilor institu­ţionali străini.

În total, segmentul Prime Market al bursei din Ljubljana include zece companii, ultima intrată în această piaţă fiind producătorul de pigmenţi Cinkarna Celje, chiar în acest an.

Standard Market este celălalt segment al Pieţei Reglementate de acţiuni slovene, unde sunt tranzacţionate titlurile a şaisprezece emitenţi de dimensiuni mai mici decât cei din Prime Market, iar rulajele sunt reduse.

Pe domenii, cel mai bine reprezentat la bursa slovenă este sectorul producţiei, cele mai importante companii fiind Krka şi Cinkarna Celje. Urmează în ordinea importanţei sectorul financiar, cu NLB Banka şi companiile de asigurări Zavarovalnica Triglav şi Pozavarovalnica Sava. Comerţul este reprezentat în primul rând de Petrol şi de distribuitorul de produse medicale Salus.

Pe lângă acţiuni, în Piaţa Reglementată a Bursei de Valori din Ljubljana sunt listate instrumente de datorie, cele mai importante fiind de departe obligaţiunile guvernamentale, urmate de cele corporative. La finele lunii august, valoarea nominală a tuturor titlurilor de credit listate se ridica la 35,88 miliarde de euro, cu circa 6% peste cea de la finele anului trecut, dar valoarea tranzacţiilor cu aceste instrumente financiare este foarte redusă faţă de cea a acţiunilor. Produsele structurate au fost lansate recent la bursa slovenă, iar până în prezent schimburile cu astel de titluri sunt nesemnificative.

• SI ENTER - Sistemul Multilateral de Tran- zacţionare al LJSE

SI ENTER este Sistemul Multilateral de Tranzacţionare înfiinţat şi operat de bursa din Ljubljana, cu scopul de a umple golul dintre tranzacţionarea OTC şi cea din Piaţa Reglementată, precum şi de a oferi posibilitatea antreprenorilor de a strânge capital sau de a ieşi din afaceri.

Este împărţită în mai multe segmente, destinate unor anumitor tipuri de emitenţi. Pentru segmentul ADVANCE, ce include acţiuni şi instrumente de datorie, criteriile pe care trebuie să le îndeplinească emitenţii sunt mai stricte decât pe segmentul BASIC.

La finele lunii august, erau listate 113 acţiuni şi nouă instrumente de datorie pe ambele segmente ale acestei pieţe, dar tranzacţiile sunt rare şi de valori reduse.

De asemenea, mai există Piaţa PROGRESS, administrată de bursa din Zagreb, ce facilitează companiilor din Croaţia şi Slovenia accesul la capital în ambele ţări, dar în prezent nicio companie slovenă nu este listată pe acest segment.

Notă : Datele din material sunt agregate şi prelucrate de Ziarul BURSA din statisticile şi rapoartele publice ale Bursei de Valori din Ljubljana, dacă nu se specifică altfel.

----------------------------------

• The Ljubljana stock exchange - structure, capitalization and turnover

The state is a minority shareholder in the most important Slovenian companies

Debt instruments listed amounting to almost 36 billion Euros, but trading is low

The Ljubljana Stock Exchange (LJSE) is facilitating stock trading, debt instruments and structured products, but like in every other exchange in our region, the turnover is mostly the result of stock trades.

Between January and August this year, the total turnover on the LJSE was 263.94 million Euros, the equivalent of a daily median turnover of 1.58 million Euros, of which 99.9% represented stock trades. Last year, the total turnover was about 400.94 million Euros, and in 2019 it was 329.51 million Euros, with the ratio of stock trading similar to that of this year, according to information from the Slovenian exchange.

These are amounts that are far lower than on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), but it should also be taken into account that Slovenia is a smaller country than Romania, both in terms of its population and its surface, but which still has a bigger per capita GDP.

• Shares of three companies account for over 60% of the turnover of the Ljubljana exchange

The capitalization of companies listed on the Ljubljana exchange amounted to 8.99 billion in August, while at the end of last year, the valuation was 6.92 billion euros.

In Romania, the capitalization of all the companies listed on the regulated tier of the BSE was about 26.3 billion euros in August, and 20.85 billion euros at the end of last year, according to BSE reports.

Generic drug maker KRKA is the company with the biggest valuation on the Slovenian stock exchange - 3.67 billion euros at the end of August, followed by Nova Ljubljanska Banka, with a capitalization of 1.39 billion euros and energy company Petrol, with a valuation of EUR 0.93 billion.

Prime Market is the segment of the Regulated Market of the Ljubljana exchange meant for the biggest and transparent companies in the country, which was also created to increase the visibility of companies among institutional investors, according to the description on the LJSE website.

Last month, total turnover on the Slovenian exchange was 23.79 million lei, of which 93% was the result of trading in shares listed on the "Prime Market". Krka, NLB Banka and Petrol shares accounted for 64% of the turnover, whereas last year shares in the three companies ensured 67% of the total turnover of the Slovenian exchange.

• Krka Novo Mesto - the star of the Slovenian stock market

Krka Novo Mesto is one of the top makers of generic medications, with its products being sold in over 70 countries, according to the description on the website of the company. It was founded in 1954, and its shares were listed on the LJSE in the beginning of 1997, and was constantly the top most liquid company on the Slovenian exchange.

In August, the daily turnover in KRKG shares was 0.46 million Euros, the equivalent of about 43% of the total stock turnover. For comparison, last month the issuer with the biggest turnover on the BSE was Banca Transilvania, with a daily median turnover of 2.1 million Euros.

In mid-2021, local retail investors held 38.2% of the company, while institutional investors held 23.2%. The government held directly and through the Slovenian Sovereign fund 16.2% of Krka, according to data posted by the company. Krka shares are also listed on the Warsaw exchange.

• The financial sector - well represented on the Ljubljana exchange

Nova Ljubljanska Banka is part of the NLB group, the biggest financial group in Slovenia, with strategic subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. It was founded in 1994, and its shares began trading on the Slovenian exchange in November 2018. Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) with NLB shares as their underlying asset were listed on the London stock exchange.

In august, the median turnover with the shares of the lender was 0.12 million Euros, about 11% of the total amount. The biggest shareholder of the bank is the Republic of Slovenia, with 25% of the company.

Petrol is the biggest Slovenian energy company, with activities mostly in the distribution of oil, gas and other energy products. Aside from Slovenia, it has operations in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia. The company was founded in 1947 under the name of Jugopetrol, and was listed in 1997.

In August, the daily median turnover was 0.1 million Euros.

At the end of the first quarter, Slovenia's sovereign holding held 12.7% of the company, the Slovenian Republic held 10.8%, whereas 27% was held by foreign institutional investors.

In total, the Prime Market segment of the Ljubljana exchange includes ten companies, with the latest arrival being pigment maker Cinkarna Celje, just this year.

Standard Market is the other segment of the Regulated Market of the Slovenian stock exchange, where are traded the shares of 16 issuers that are smaller than those of the Prime Market, and its turnover is low.

In terms of sectors, the one that is the best represented on the Slovenian market is the production sector, with the most important companies being Krka and Cinkarna Celje. In the order importance, follow the financial sector, with NLB Banka and insurers Zavarovalnica Triglav and Pozavarovalnica Sava. Trade is first of all represented by Petrol and by medical products distributor Salus.

Aside from shares, on the regulated market of the Ljubljana Stockj Exchange are listed debt instruments, of which government bonds are by far the most important, followed by corporate bonds. At the end of August, the nominal value of all the government bonds listed amounted to 35.88 billion Euros, about 6% higher compared to the end of last year, but these financial instruments' turnover is very low compared to stocks. Structured products have been recently launched on the Slovenian exchange, and so far, trading therein has been insignificant.

• SI ENTER - the multilateral trading system of the LJSE

SI ENTER is the Multilateral Trading System set up and operated by the Ljubljana exchange, to fill the gap between the OTC and the Regulated Market, as well as to provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to raise capital or to exit their business.

It is divided into several segments, aimed at several types of issuers. For the ADVANCE segment, which includes stocks and debt instruments, the criteria which issuers need to meet are stricter than on the BASIC segment.

At the end of August, 113 shares and 9 debt instruments were listed on both segments of that market, but trades are rare and turnover is low.

There is also the PROGRESS market, managed by the Zagreb exchange, which facilitates the access of companies in Croatia and Slovenia to capital in both countries, but currently no Slovenian company is listed on this segment.