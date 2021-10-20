Piaţa de capital bulgară este catalogată drept piaţă de frontieră în ierarhia FTSE Russell, unde noi suntem piaţă emergentă secundară. În ierarhia MSCI, bursa bulgară este catalogată drept "standalone market", adică nu este nici piaţă de frontieră, nici piaţă emergentă. Sunt clasificări oarecum aşteptate, ţinând cont de dimensiunea redusă a Bulgariei şi de zona în care este situată unde, cu excepţia Poloniei, toate pieţele de capital sunt emergente sau de frontieră.

Ponderea capitalizării companiilor locale în PIB este relativ ridicată, anul trecut fiind de puţin peste 25%, peste media regiunii Europei Centrale şi de Sud-Est, cel puţin conform datelor Băncii Mondiale. Spre comparaţie, tot conform datelor Băncii Mondiale, evaluarea bursieră a companiilor din ţara noastră raportată la PIB era de 10,3%, în cazul Poloniei raportul se ridica la 29,9%, în cazul Cehiei era de 10,9%, Ungaria înregistra un raport evaluare bursieră/PIB de 18%, Croaţia de 39,7%, iar Slovenia de 16%.

• SOFIX - indicele principal al bursei este compus din cincisprezece companii

SOFIX este principalul indice al bursei din Bulgaria, în prezent compus din acţiunile a cincisprezece companii, respectiv cele mai lichide din piaţa bulgară. Ponderea unui emitent în indice nu poate depăşi 15%, iar rebalansarea indicelui se face bi-anual, în martie şi în septembrie. Pe lângă SOFIX, care a fost lansat în anul 2000, piaţa bulgară mai are trei indici importanţi, respectiv BG REIT, BGBX 40 şi BG TR30 - indice de tip total-return.

Companiile ce compun SOFIX au avut la finalul lunii septembrie o capitalizare de aproape 1,89 miliarde de euro, respectiv o pondere de 33,16% în capitalizarea totală a pieţei bulgare. Totodată, companiile din SOFIX generează grosul rulajelor BSE: în luna septembrie, valoarea tranzacţiilor cu titlurile companiilor din SOFIX a fost de 53,51% din totalul lunar, iar numărul tranzacţiilor de 3.924, respectiv 61,91% din totalul tranzacţiilor.

Mai mulţi emitenţi beneficiază de servicii de market-making din partea unui număr total de şapte brokeri, serviciile având menirea să sporească lichiditatea titlurilor. Cel mai mare market-maker este brokerul Benchmark Finance, care în luna septembrie s-a situat în top trei tranzacţii realizate. Alţi brokeri importanţi sunt Elana Trading (primul loc la rulaje în septembrie), First Financial Brokerage House (locul al doilea) şi Karoll (locul al treilea).

Eurohold Bulgaria (compania-mamă a asigurătorului Euroins, companie activă pe piaţa din România), Sopharma, Allterco, Holding Varna şi Monbat sunt primele cinci companii în privinţa capitalizării bursiere şi a ponderii în SOFIX. Dincolo de SOFIX, Tchaikapharma High Quality Medicines are o capitalizare mai mult decât dublă faţă de Eurohold. Alte companii importante ce nu sunt incluse în indicele SOFIX sunt societatea de curierat Speedy, CEZ Distribution Bulgaria, M+S Hydraulic sau Gradus.

În ceea ce priveşte randamentele companiilor din SOFIX, de la începutul anului şi până în data de 12 octombrie, Allterco (A4L) a generat pentru investitori un plus al cotaţiei de 185%, compania de robotică fiind urmată de societatea Industrial Holding Bulgaria (IHB) cu un randament de 143%, în timp ce locul al treilea în acest top este ocupat de Doverie United Holding PLC (DUH) cu +129,5%. Pe următoarele două poziţii se află producătorul de baterii Monbat (MONB), cu +62,7% şi Advance Terrafund REIT, cu +54,4%, cel mai mare REIT de la Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria.

Piaţa bulgară are de asemenea listate 14 emisiuni de obligaţiuni guvernamentale, însă rulajele sunt extrem de reduse sau uneori inexistente, cum a fost cazul lunii septembrie.

• SME Growth Market "beam", echivalentul pieţei AeRO

Lansată în finalul anului 2018, piaţa SME Growth Market "beam" reprezintă Segmentul Multilateral de Tranzacţionare al bursei din Bulgaria, piaţă destinată companiilor mici şi medii ce caută capital pentru dezvoltare. Segmentul cuprinde patru companii, ultima atrăgând finanţare chiar luna trecută şi intrând la tranzacţionare în data de 18 octombrie, iar celelalte trei în decursul anului curent. Pe lângă piaţa "beam" se derulează programul anual "beamUPlab", ce încearcă să promoveze finanţarea IMM-urilor prin mecanismele bursiere. Prin piaţa "beam", IMM-urile pot atrage fonduri de la investitori în sumă de până la un milion de euro.

De menţionat că, câştigurile de capital realizate de investitori din tranzacţionarea acţiunilor şi obligaţiunilor listate în piaţa "beam" sunt exceptate de la plata impozitelor în perioada 1 ianuarie 2021 - 31 decembrie 2025. Numărul de listări din această piaţă este practic extrem de redus prin comparaţie cu ce se întâmplă în piaţa AeRO, situaţie asemănătoare cu cea înregistrată în cazul valorilor de tranzacţionare, rulajele fiind cu mult sub cele de la noi.

După tranzacţiile cu acţiuni, obligaţiunile se află pe locul la doilea în topul valorii transferurilor la bursa din Bulgaria, în luna septembrie rulajul segmentului de obligaţiuni fiind de 1,53 milioane de euro. Rulajul segmentului SPV-urilor (Special Purpose Vehicles) a fost de aproape 1,32 milioane de euro, luna trecută.

De notat că bursa bulgară oferă produse de tip ETF (exchange traded fund - fond tranzacţionat la bursă), ce urmăresc evoluţia mai multor pieţe din regiune, respectiv a indicelui BET de la Bucureşti, a indicelui BUX de la Budapesta, a CROBEX de la Zagreb, a WIG20 de la Varşovia, dar şi a indicilor principali din Macedonia de Nord, Serbia, Slovenia şi Slovacia.

Segmentul ETF-urilor are perioade cu rulaje semnificative pentru piaţa bulgară şi perioade cu rulaje aproape de zero - în luna august, rulajul cu ETF-urile listate la BSE s-a ridicat la peste 0,7 milioane de euro, iar în luna septembrie a fost de 0,05 milioane de euro. În general, rulajele cu ETF-uri înregistrează valori lunare de sub un 200.000 de euro, valoarea din august fiind cea mai ridicată din 2021, pentru acest segment.

BSE operează de asemenea o piaţă pentru acţiuni internaţionale, intitulată MTF BSE International, investitorii locali putând să cumpere acţiuni la companii globale de top precum Paypal, Visa, Alphabet Inc., Adidas, Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Bayer, Coca-Cola, Nike, Pfizer etc.

• Bursa din Bulgaria, deţinută majoritar de statul bulgar

Cel mai mare acţionar al bursei din Bulgaria este statul bulgar, cu o cotă de 50,05% deţinută prin intermediul Ministerului de Finanţe. În acelaşi timp, 19,76% din BSE este deţinută de firmele de brokeraj din Bulgaria şi de bănci, 16,24% este în mâinile altor entităţi legale, respectiv investitori instituţionali, iar o cotă de 13,95% este deţinută de persoane fizice. Structura acţionariatului este relevantă pentru finalul anului 2019.

Activităţile bursei sunt supravegheate de o agenţie guvernamentală independentă - Comisia pentru Supraveghere Financiară -, similară cu Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), care răspunde în faţa parlamentului bulgar.

• Numărul investitorilor străini şi al celor de retail activi este în creştere

Rulajul generat de investitorii străini, atât de retail cât şi instituţionali, care au fost activi pe piaţa bulgară în ultimele douăsprezece luni a fost de puţin peste 10%. Conform managementului operatorului bursier, valoarea tranzacţionată de investitorii străini tinde să crească în ultimii ani, dar este mult mai mică comparativ cu perioada de dinaintea crizei financiare din 2008. Astfel, unul dintre obiectivele BSE este atragerea cât mai multor investitori străini.

Totodată, în Bulgaria există aproximativ 167.000 de conturi ale investitorilor de retail deschise la brokeri, din care aproximativ 3.500 au fost active în ultimul an şi jumătate. Există totuşi o creştere, deoarece numărul de conturi active în perioada precedentă de douăsprezece luni a fost de aproximativ 3.100, după cum ne-a spus CEO-ul BSE, domnul Manyu Moravenov, care consideră că una din cele mai mari probleme ale bursei bulgare este lipsa investitorilor de retail activi.

• Cotaţiile şi interesul pentru bursă au urcat spectaculos înainte de criza din 2008

La fel ca în toate ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Est, şi în general din întreaga lume, preţurile acţiunilor şi interesul pentru bursă au crescut spectaculos înainte de criza din 2008, urmând o temperare atât a interesului şi a rulajelor, cât şi o corecţie puternică a cotaţiilor de la niveluri nesustenabile.

Indicele principal SOFIX mai are încă mult teren de recuperat pentru a se apropia de maximul pre-criză financiară, atins în a doua jumătate a lui 2007.

În prezent, Bursa din Bulgaria doreşte să fie parte din orice proiect de cooperare regională şi să vină în faţa investitorilor cu noi instrumente financiare, în acest sens fiind urmărită inclusiv lansarea unei pieţe a derivatelor. Din 2014, Bulgarian Stock Exchange derulează proiectul de integrare regională SEE LINK, în parteneriat cu bursa croată şi macedoneană. Pentru acest proiect a fost înfiinţată o companie comună, fiind semnat un acord de distribuire de date cu Bursa din Viena. Începând cu 2011, operatorul pieţei bulgare a devenit companie listată la Bursa de Valori din Bulgaria.

• Bulgaria - a market still taking its first steps

The Bulgarian stock market is classified as a frontier market in the FTSE Russell ranking, where Romania is ranked as a secondary emerging market. In the MSCI ranking, the Bulgarian stock market is classified as "standalone market", meaning neither frontier nor emerging market. These classifications are somewhat to be expected, given Bulgaria's rather small size and the area where it is situated, where, with the exception of Poland, all the stock markets are ranked as emerging or frontier.

The market capitalization of local companies in GDP is relatively high, slightly above 25% last year, above the median of the Central and South-Eastern Europe, at least according to data from the World Bank. For comparison, according to World Bank data, the stock market valuation in Romania compared to GDP was 10.3%. In Poland, it stood at 29.9%, in the case of the Czech Republic it stood at 10.9%, Hungary had a stock market valuation/GDP ratio of 18%, Croatia - 39,7%, and Slovenia 16%.

• SOFIX - the main index of the exchange is made up of 15 companies

SOFIX is the main index of the Bulgarian stock exchange, currently made up of the shares of fifteen companies, respectively the most liquid on the Bulgarian market. The weight of an issuer in an index may not exceed 15%, and the index is re-balanced twice a year, in March and September. Aside from SOFIX, which was launched in 2000, the Bulgarian market also has other three important indices, respectively BG REIT, BGBX 40 and BG TR30 - a total-return type index.

Companies which make up SOFIX had at the end of September a market cap of almost 1.89 billion Euros, respectively a weight of 33.16% of the total market capitalization of the Bulgarian market. Also, SOFIX accounts for the bulk of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange's turnover: in September, the turnover of SOFIX companies was 53.51% of the monthly total, for 3924 trades, namely 61.91% of the total number of trades.

Several issuers benefit from market-making services from a number of seven brokerages, services which are meant to increase the liquidity of those stocks. The biggest market-maker is brokerage Benchmark Finance, which in September was among the top three in terms of trades. Other major brokers are Elana Trading (first spot in terms of turnover in September), First Financial Brokerage House (second) and Karoll (third place).

Eurohold Bulgaria (the parent company of insurer Euroins, which operates on the Romanian insurance market), Sopharma, Allterco, Holding Varna and Monbat are the first five companies in terms of market capitalization and their weight in SOFIX. Aside from SOFIX, Tchaikapharma High Quality Medicines has a capitalization that is more than twice that of Eurohold. Other significant companies which are not included in the SOFIX index are courier company Speedy, CEZ Distribution Bulgaria, M+S Hydraulic or Gradus.

In terms of returns to shareholders of companies which are part of SOFIX, since the beginning of the year and until October 12, Allterco (A4L) has generated a 185% return for investors. The robotics company is followed by Industrial Holding Bulgaria (IHB) with a return of 143%, while Doverie United Holding PLC (DUH) with +129.5% comes in third. Spots four and five are held by battery maker Monbat (MONB), with +62.7% and Advance Terrafund REIT, with +54.4%, it being the biggest REIT on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

The Bulgarian market also has listed 14 government bonds issues, but the turnovers in the secondary market are extremely low or sometimes even non-existent, as was the case in September.

• SME Growth Market "beam", the equivalent of the Romanian AeRO market

Launched at the end of 2018, the SME Growth Market "beam" represents the Multilateral Trading Segment of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, market intended for small and medium companies which are seeking capital for development. The segment includes four companies, the latest raising funding just last month and beginning trading on October 18, while the other three started trading this year. Taking place along the "beam" market is also the annual "beamUPlab" program, which seeks to promote the funding of SMEs through capital market mechanisms. Through the "beam" market, SMEs can raise up to 1 million Euros from investors.

It bears mentioning that capital gains made by investors through trading bonds and stocks listed on the "beam" market are exempted from taxes between January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2025.

The number of listings on this market is essentially very low compared to what is happening on the AeRO market, with a similar situation where turnover is concerned, which is far below the Romanian numbers.

After stock trading, bonds come second in terms of turnover on the Bulgarian stock exchange. In September turnover on the bonds segment was 1.53 million Euros. Turnover on the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicles) segment was nearly 1.32 million Euros, last month.

It bears noting that the Bulgarian stock exchange offers ETF-type products, which track the evolution of several markets in the region, namely of the BET index in Bucharest, of the BUX index in Budapest, of CROBEX in Zagreb, of WIG20 in Warsaw, as well as of the main indices in Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Slovakia.

The ETF segment has periods with turnovers which are significant for the Bulgarian exchange, and periods with near zero turnover - in August, turnover for the listed ETFs exceeded 0.7 million Euros, and in September it amounted to just 0.05 million Euros. In general, ETF turnovers amount to less than 200,000 Euros a month. August's amount was the highest in 2021 for this specific segment.

The BSE also operates a market for international stocks, called MTF BSE International, which allows local investors to buy shares in top global companies such as Paypal, Visa, Alphabet Inc., Adidas, Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Bayer, Coca-Cola, Nike, Pfizer etc.

• The Bulgarian Stock Exchange majority-owned by the Bulgarian state

The Bulgarian state is the biggest shareholder of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, with a share of 50.05% owned through the Finance Ministry. At the same time, 19.76% of the exchange is owned by Bulgarian brokerage firms and by banks, 16.24% is owned by other legal entities, namely institutional investors, and a share of 13.95% is owned by individuals. The shareholder structure is relevant for the end of 2019. The activities of the stock exchange are overseen by an independent government agency - The Financial Supervision Commission -, similar to the Financial Oversight Authority of Romania (ASF), which answers to the Bulgarian parliament.

• The number of foreign investors and of active retail investors is growing

The turnover generated by foreign investors, both retail and institutional, which have been active on the Bulgarian market in the last 12 months was slightly above 10%. According to the management of the exchange, the turnover of foreign investors has been on an upward trend over the last few years, but it is far lower compared to the period prior to the financial crisis of 2008. Thus, one of the goals of the BSE is attracting as many foreign investors as possible.

Also, in Bulgaria there are approximately 167000 retail investors accounts opened with brokerages, of which approximately 3500 have been active in the last year and a half. There is however an increase, because the number of active accounts in the previous year was approximately 3100, according to Bulgarian Stock Exchange CEO Manyu Moravenov, who is of the opinion that one of the biggest issues that the Bulgarian exchange has is the lack of active retail investors.

• Stock prices and interest in the stock exchange rose spectacularly before the 2008 crisis

Just like in every country in Central and Eastern Europe, and generally all over the world, stock prices and the interest in the stock market rose spectacularly prior to the 2008 crisis, followed by a decrease in interest and turnover, as well as a strong correction of prices from unsustainable levels.

The main index - SOFIX still has a lot of ground to make up to reach its pre-crisis level reached in the second half of 2007.

The Bulgarian Stock Exchange currently wants to be part of any regional cooperation project and to come before investors with new financial instruments, and to that end wants to also launch a market for derivatives. Since 2014, the Bulgarian Stock Exchange is working in the the SEE LINK regional integration project, in partnership with the Croatian and North Macedonian exchange. A joint company has been created for that project, as a data distribution agreement has been signed with the Vienna Stock Exchange. Starting with 2011, the operator of the stock market became a listed company on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.