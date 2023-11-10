Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Tens of tons of microplastics can be found in the waters of the Danube

O.D.
English Section / 10 noiembrie

Tens of tons of microplastics can be found in the waters of the Danube

Versiunea în limba română

Water pollution is a major issue. The Romanian sector of the Danube transports an average of 48.5 tons of microplastics (MiPs) and 48 tons of macroplastics (MaPs) annually, as shown by the results of a study conducted by the MaiMultVerde Association. According to the document, the highest annual transport yields were obtained for the Moldova Veche sampling station, with between 93 and 100 tons of plastic material annually, including 46-51 tons/year of microplastics and 47-49 tons/year of macroplastics. Additionally, at the Gruia and Isaccea stations, the annual transport is approximately 3-4 times lower. Specialists mention in the specialized study that macroplastic particles (ranging in size from 5 mm to 2.5 cm) break down over time under the influence of organic materials in the water and transform into microplastics. According to the research: "Plastic pollution of the global ocean represents one of the most serious environmental problems worldwide, with international organizations estimating that by 2050, there may be more plastic in the waters than fish. Once in the water, plastic decomposes very slowly, breaking down into small pieces known as microplastics - with dimensions of up to 5 mm. Macroplastics, with sizes ranging from 5 mm to 2.5 cm, were generally identified at the water's surface (0-0.6 m). The following types of MiPs and MaPs particles were identified: polygonal or acicular fragments, thin or ultrathin/semiporous foil fragments, fibers, granules, and spheres (rare)." According to the source cited, compositional analysis identified polyethylene (52-86%) and polypropylene (12-26%) at all three sampling stations. Isolated cases of polystyrene were also identified at 1% and 13% in samples taken from Isaccea and Moldova Veche, as well as the ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer (EVA) at Moldova Veche (summer) and ethylene-propylene-diene-monomer EPDM (Moldova Veche and Isaccea). Furthermore, cellulose fragments and fibers were found at the Isaccea station (summer) and Moldova Veche, while polyurethane (PUR) was isolated at the Isaccea station in the winter season. In addition, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) was observed in plastics collected at Moldova Veche in the autumn season. The study was conducted over five seasons, from spring to winter 2022 and spring 2023, in three sections along the Romanian Danube, monitored by the meteorological stations of the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA): Moldova Veche (23 km after entering Romania), Gruia (downstream of the Iron Gates II) and Isaccea (after the last tributary - the Prut River, before the Danube Delta). During the 14 campaigns, 135 samples were collected, processed, and analyzed after separating macroplastics (MaPs) from the total plastic mass (MPs), resulting in approximately 270 samples analyzed for both microplastics and macroplastics. Conducted as part of the "Clean Waters" program initiated in 2019 by the MaiMultVerde Association, with the support of Lidl Romania, the study was inspired by a previous monitoring report of two Danube sections in Austria, namely Aschach/Upper Austria and Hainburg/Lower Austria. The research in Romania was carried out by GWP Romania, in partnership with the Lower Danube River Administration (AFDJ), Danube Lower University Galaţi (UDJG), and INHGA.

