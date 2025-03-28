The 2025 Romanian Cycling Tour: High Expectations from Local Athletes

The Romanian Cycling Tour was launched in a festive setting at the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Cătălin Sprînceană, president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, admitted that he has high expectations for the current edition. Over 150 athletes from 26 teams will participate in the 2025 edition, which will take place between September 10-14. The Romanian Cycling Tour will start this year in Craiova and end in Bucharest, after an 860-kilometer route divided into five stages. Cătălin Sprinceană stated that the tour will also have the UCI 2.2 category in order to allow the participation of as many Romanian athletes as possible: "Like last year, 26 teams and over 150 cyclists will participate in the Tour of Romania. This year we hope to have the first African team at the Tour of Romania, it seems to be confirmed, it is the Rwandan team. It will be a slightly longer edition than the previous one, there will be over 860 kilometers divided into 5 stages. It is a small tour by international standards, however, we hope to increase it in the future, but it somehow manages to reach all the historical regions of Romania. The tour is the UCI 2.2 category in order to offer Romanian cyclists the opportunity to participate in as many numbers as possible." Sprinceană mentioned that he wants to expand the Tour of Romania in the future: "We are trying to expand the Tour of Romania in the future. We are currently at 5 stages, and the plan is to soon reach 6 stages. And then the time trial must be part of the Tour of Romania, because it has been a tradition of this competition. Our duty is to invest and grow the Tour of Romania."

Bogdan Matei, president of the National Agency for Sports, emphasized the importance of the competition for promoting Romanian sports: "A successful federation, which has grown year after year, tries every time to bring to you, to Romania, to Europe, what we have most precious. I am doubly happy. The Romanian Cycling Tour is also coming to my home, to Vâlcea. It is a joy and an honor. Of course, some will say, "You came, they put it in Vâlcea for you'. I am happy, I want to stay at the ANS for as many years as possible so that I too can have the Cycling Tour in Vâlcea, there is no problem. The ANS also has the strength and determination necessary to be with Romanian cycling, to be the best ambassadors that Romania has. Come on Romania!". The launch event of the Romanian Cycling Tour was also attended by members of the national men's team, Ioan Dobrin, Denis Mattew Piciu, Tudor Căzăceanu, Mihnea Harasim, while the women's team was represented by Cătălina Cătineanu and Ana Gheorghe.

• Route of the 2025 Romanian Cycling Tour

The competition will take place over five stages, crossing several historical regions of the country: September 10, Stage 1: Craiova - Târgu Cărbuneşti - Horezu - Râmnicu Vâlcea (178 km); September 11, Stage 2: Piteşti - Mioveni - Pucioasa - Pasul Dichiu (Piatra Arsă) (176 km); September 12, Stage 3: Braşov - Întorsura Buzăului - Nehoiu - Cislău - Buzău (189 km); September 13, Stage 4: Buzău - Brăila - Însurăţei - Slobozia (222 km); September 14, Stage 5: Bucharest Circuit (Parcul Izvor - Calea Victoriei - Piaţa Victoriei - Bd. Buzeşti - Palatul Parlamentului) (99 km).

The leaders of the rankings will receive the following jerseys: Yellow jersey - best cyclist in the competition; White jersey - best cyclist under 23 years old; Red jersey - best sprinter; Green jersey - best climber; Blue jersey - best Romanian road rider; Gray jersey - best team; White polka dot jersey - winner in the points classification; Orange jersey - stage winner.