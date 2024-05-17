The autochthonous book, present at the Thessaloniki Fair

Versiunea în limba română

Local writers increasingly have the opportunity to present their works internationally. The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Hellenic Union of Romania, participates in the 20th edition of the Thessaloniki Book Fair, which runs until May 19 under the motto "We read books, we share ideas!". At the Romanian stand, there will be releases and presentations of titles by Romanian and Greek authors. The stand will exhibit bilingual and multilingual volumes published by publishers from Romania and Greece, informs the Ministry of Culture.

Among the authors invited by the ministry are Simona Sora, present in the anthology "27 Stories about Peace", and Dan Lungu, who will have a preview of the translation of his volume "The little girl playing with God". The events will be moderated by translator Angela Bratsou. The events, organized by the Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Greek Union of Romania, include: the debate "The role of writers in the fight against dictatorship", with the participation of the authors Tatiana Tîbuleac, Simona Sora, Dan Lungu and the Greek writers Konstantinos Bouras, Giorgis Exarhos, Liana Sakelliou , Eleni Kekropoulou (Editura Okeanos), Antonis Skiathas, and the session "90 minutes of contemporary Romanian literature", with Romanian and Greek authors. In the context of a good editorial collaboration, the events organized by the partners from the Republic of Moldova will be hosted by the Romanian stand. The Thessaloniki Book Fair enjoys diverse international participation and events dedicated to authors and professionals in the book field and has the Emirate of Sharjah as its guest of honor.