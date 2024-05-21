The brain, "guilty" of another condition

Versiunea în limba română

The discoveries of medical scientists often manage to surprise. Beyond revolutionary treatments, there are also conclusions from studies that help discover the causes of certain conditions.

The human brain contains the basics of the "broken heart syndrome", according to a new study carried out by Italian scientists from the University Hospital of Foggia, reports ANSA. The nuclear medicine team, whose research was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Cardiovascular Imaging, discovered that this syndrome has a scientific basis that resides in different areas of the brain. "Our study offers new hope for the treatment of this condition," the researchers said. Broken heart syndrome, also called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy or stress cardiomyopathy, suddenly affects the heart muscle, weakening it. This condition appears, most of the time, following a severe emotional or physical stress. The condition is temporary, and most people recover within two months, notes ANSA.