The company run by Ursula von der Leyen's husband produces anti-covid vaccines with European money

Versiunea în limba română

Global Gateway, the European Union's euro300 billion global investment program, appears to be one in which the von der Leyens take the lion's share.

The speech delivered in the middle of last week by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of the Global Gateway Forum, apparently did not go unnoticed by some of the media in Budapest, who reported two days ago that the head of the Community Executive recognized indirectly that her husband, Heiko von der Leyen, benefited from part of the European funds regarding this investment program.

In her speech, Ursula von der Leyen said: It is important for us that the Global Gateway gives countries options, better choices. Because for many countries in the world, investment options are not only limited, but they all come with a lot of fine print and sometimes a very high price. Sometimes it's the environment that pays the price. Sometimes it is the workers who are disenfranchised. Sometimes foreign workers are brought in. And sometimes national sovereignty is compromised. No country should face a situation where the only option to finance its essential infrastructure is to sell its future. We in Europe have a clear strategic interest in joining forces, at eye level, to overcome global challenges. And there are global challenges. A virus knows no borders. (...) In this hour of need, Global Gateway was born. Because despite the success of mRNA vaccines, many regions of the world have not yet had access to the life-saving technology. So, following the call from African leaders, the European Commission and Team Europe joined forces with world-renowned companies such as BioNTech, Univercells and others. We have teamed up with Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa to build the continent's first vaccine manufacturing capacity. And to date, we have already mobilized 1.2 billion euros. Modular factories have already arrived in Rwanda to help produce mRNA vaccines. And it's not just about the Covid-19 vaccines. The amazing thing about mRNA technology is that it promises to effectively combat diseases that - and you know them all - are endemic in Africa, still killing millions of people, such as malaria, tuberculosis or HIV. Vaccine manufacturing was Global Gateway's first flagship project, but of course there are many more. This year alone, our work has focused on nearly 90 flagship projects. For example, we launched a partnership with our friends in Latin America and the Caribbean, who also want to team up on vaccines and medicines."

As has been known since the pandemic, Heiko von der Leyen is the medical director of the company Orgenesis Inc., a company that is a partner of the Germans from BioNTech regarding the anti-Covid-19 vaccine and other types of vaccines.

Or, in her speech in the middle of last week, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, admitted that she financed a 1.2 billion euro project through which BioNTech and Univercells built modular factories in Rwanda for the production of the messenger RNA vaccine. Furthermore, in the same speech, von der Leyen claims that soon there will be similar production capacities in Latin America and the Caribbean, also financed by the European Union through the Global Gateway program.

Ursula von der Leyen's claims raise more questions about the EU's support for billions of euros in vaccine production, especially in light of previous scandals involving the president of the European Commission.

We remind you that, after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, the European Commission signed a contract worth 35 billion dollars with the vaccine-producing company Pfizer-BioNTech, but the details of the vaccine purchase agreement concluded are still shrouded in mystery, despite the fact that mass- the media revealed that Ursula von der Leyen and Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, negotiated the terms of the contract through WhatsApp messages. According to media reports, in December 2020, after the European Commission signed the contract for the anti-Covid 19 vaccine, Heiko von der Leyen - Ursula von der Leyen's husband - became the director of the pharmaceutical company Orgenesis, which works closely with Pfizer- BioNTech.

That scandal led to the preparation of three files. In the first, journalists from the American newspaper The New York Times asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to compel Ursula von der Leyen to make public the content of the messages exchanged on WhatsApp with Albert Bourla. The second file is criminal and was opened in September 2022 by the European Public Prosecutor's Office led by Laura Codruţa Kovesi, following notifications received from some European deputies and some non-governmental organizations that accuse Ursula von der Leyen of abuse of office regarding the contract for the purchase of anti-Covid 19 vaccines signed with Pfizer. In the file from the European Public Prosecutor's Office, investigations are still being carried out in rem, on the act, and no person has been indicted. The third file is pending in the Belgian courts and was opened by a Belgian lobbyist who also accuses von der Leyen of abuse of office, claiming that she illegally negotiated, on behalf of Belgium, the amount of vaccines and the contract with Pfizer.

It seems that this scandal and the related files did not disturb Ursula von der Leyen since BioNTech was awarded the respective contract for the production capacity in Rwanda and is preparing to open EU-funded capacities from the Global Gateway program and in other areas of the world.