Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The cost of the "American dream" in 2024: $4.4 million

A.V.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

The cost of the "American dream" in 2024: $4.4 million

Versiunea în limba română

The rising cost of living is making the "American dream" increasingly difficult to achieve today, according to an Investopedia analysis, picked up by visualcapitalist.com, which highlights that while pandemic-driven wage growth has boosted real incomes, it has come after five decades of limited wage increases. At the same time, housing prices have risen, indicating tight supply, with home construction down 55% from 2006. Together, these economic realities are being felt even by those on competitive wages.

The quoted source shows the estimated cost of the "American dream" per household, during its lifetime, and it amounts to a total of 4.4 million dollars, exceeding the average lifetime salaries of both men ($3.3 million) and and of women ($2.4 million) with a bachelor's degree.

Calculating each aspect of the "American Dream" in 2024 by its lifetime cost, we note that the most expensive is paying for a comfortable retirement. This requires nearly $1.6 million in savings, assuming an annual withdrawal rate of 4% and average inflation of 2.5% per year. The savings in this sense are calculated for a minimum pension period of 20 years. According to the cited source, the decline in private pension schemes has played a major role in making financial security in later years more difficult to achieve compared to previous generations.

Not surprisingly, owning a home is the second biggest expense: $930,000 for an existing single-family home (assuming a 30-year mortgage with 20% down). With the cost of housing prices rising, 77 percent of U.S. households will not be able to afford a median-priced home in 2024, according to the analysis.

With America's fertility rates at historic lows, raising two children and sending them to college would cost a total of $832,000. Today, 36 percent of Americans under 50 who do not have children cite affordability concerns as a major reason for not having children. In addition, average college tuition costs have risen 748% since 1963, after adjusting for inflation. Following a similar trend, wedding costs have skyrocketed. Between 2019 and 2023, average costs rose by $4,000 amid inflationary pressures and pandemic backlogs. Today, it costs over $44,000, including the ceremony, reception and engagement ring.

Owning a car costs $811,440 (without maintenance and fuel), according to Investopedia, which also shows that a pet "costs" $36,626 (expenses for owning a dog and a cat). Annual leave requires $179,109 (annual leave from age 22 to 84), and funeral - $8,453.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 noiembrie

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie
Ediţia din 06.11.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Noi. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9750
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5669
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2973
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9304
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur402.0590

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mirosul Crăciunului

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb