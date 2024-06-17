Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
The debut at EURO 2024 and the sand castles at the North Pole

The debut at EURO 2024 and the sand castles at the North Pole

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 17 iunie

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

The national team debuts today at EURO 2024, against Ukraine. We can still dream and it would be a shame not to. The time of critical realism is coming, inevitably, but until then, until the referee's first whistle, we can build as many sand castles as we want on the beaches of the North Pole. We know the stats, we've seen the games, we're aware of the team's limitations, but we still have the right to say despite all the evidence "what if...?".

I constantly criticized the current national team, but every time I noticed the ambition and fighting spirit shown by the players trained by Iordănescu the Younger. Football has changed, we still have a Hagi, although it is a different Hagi, in current football the ingredients of success are different, but our problems (including the lack of official games for many members of the team) can be turned into advantages.

Interest in the team is at an unprecedented level in the last 20 years, and that's another great thing. Thousands of people come to the training sessions, the stadiums are full for the friendly matches, the TV audiences register records for the matches of the tricolors. A friend, also sick of football, has been showing me team options for two weeks, introducing players to the first eleven, removing, changing the playing system (with three central defenders, for defensive safety, with three forwards, for offensive strength, with one shutter, with two...) and I note that I haven't seen him so "agitated" since the 90s.

We know that the society we live in does not allow the luxury of naivety, but at least in football we can be naive, even every 8 years, when the EURO qualifiers come.

We meet Ukraine, a solid team, which also has its problems. Without geopolitical connections (at most some geographical ones) 34 years ago, we met the USSR team at the WC debut in Italy, against which we were not really credited with many chances, and the result is known, a 2-0 for us, not at all dry

Maybe maybe...

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 iunie
Ediţia din 17.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6576
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2114
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9174
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.5083

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb