The digital exam, a new method implemented within the Smart University development strategy

Versiunea în limba română

The university world is modernizing and entering the 21st century. The University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology (UMFST) "George Emil Palade" from Târgu Mures announced that more than 3,500 students of Medicine took the theoretical exams in the last session following a new method implemented within the Smart University development strategy, the exam digital. According to UMFST: "Over 3,500 students from the Faculty of Medicine, UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureş, took the theoretical exams from the recently concluded session according to a new method implemented by the University as part of the Smart University development strategy. It is about the digital exam, which was carried out in front of the 465 existing examination positions within the UNiX Center". According to UMFST Târgu Mureş, this digital exam will be applied, in future sessions, to all study programs, according to the specifics of each one. The rector of UMFST Târgu Mureş, university professor Dr. Leonard Azamfirei said: "This method makes it possible to use large databases from which questions are randomly selected, allows students to instantly find out the score at the end of the exam and prevents any risk of fraud during it. The digital exam will be generalized in the following sessions to all study programs in the University, in accordance with the specifics of each one. The success of this modern method is due to the involvement of the teaching and technical staff of the university and also to the support provided by the University of Medicine and Pharmacy «Grigore T. Popa " from Iasi". Education is entering, whether we like it or not, the age of digitization.