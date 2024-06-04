The heat wave caused a real electoral disaster

Versiunea în limba română

Elections, democracy and voting do not do well with excessive heat. At least 33 Indian election workers died due to excessive heat on the last day of national elections in Uttar Pradesh (northern) state, an election official announced, as India experiences a succession of exceptional heat waves. "Financial compensation of 1.5 million rupees ($18,000) will be provided to the families of the deceased," said Navdeep Rinwa, director general of elections in Uttar Pradesh state. India is facing an extremely hot summer, and an area in the capital New Delhi recorded a record temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius last week, a value that could be revised after the weather department checks the sensors at the station that made the recording. Billions of people in Asia, including in neighboring Pakistan, have faced scorching temperatures - a trend that some scientists say has been exacerbated by climate change. While the heatwave is affecting parts of the country, the northeastern states of Manipur and Assam faced torrential rains following Cyclone Remal, which caused floods in several areas.