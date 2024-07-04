The Minister of Education: the strategic partnership with the USA does not depend on politics

Versiunea în limba română

International collaboration in the field of education is fundamental to the education process. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, stated that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA remains constant, "regardless of the political color of the administrations here or overseas". According to the minister: "It is one of the subjects discussed in the public space. What we know is the constancy of the Strategic Partnership Romania - the United States, regardless of the political color of the administrations here or overseas. Also, if I were to evoke the discussions that - during my official visit to the United States, both at the State Department and at the Department of Education, we are thinking about deepening the Strategic Partnership - the education component". The minister, who participated in an event held at the Romanian Academy, dedicated to marking the 25th anniversary of Romania's participation in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, emphasized that there is a tradition of exchanges and academic cooperation and research at the university level: "Sure, The Fulbright program is already "registered", if you like, and its results can be seen in a closer connection between us fields and we have expertise on both sides, which can be brought together. And in this sense we want an increase in the level of collaboration". Ligia Deca expressed her confidence that the upcoming elections "will not impact" in any way the mutual Romanian-American commitments: "So I don't think that the upcoming elections will impact this commitment in any way. He is, I know, at at the intellectual level and at the level of all the institutions that generate public policies. (...) At best, I think we can have a reiteration of the commitment that already exists between the two states. In short, I see no danger, I see only possibilities."

For his part, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan, emphasized that Romania must have in its leadership people who understand that our path can only be pro-Western and pro-American: "The main discussion, when we talk about this aspect is very simple: we don't have many ways. We need Romania, from my point of view - and I say it very directly - to have in its leadership people who understand that our course can only be pro-Western and pro-American. Period. No other details and no other discussions." Ivan showed that, in the context in which there are almost two billion people who choose their leaders in this period, one of the biggest challenges is the fight against false information, which comes, in particular, from some countries in the East: "And Romania is a recognized model at the European level, at least. We created a non-fake platform at the level of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, through which tens of thousands of such actions were reported in the last two months and which I wish to continue to function and is validated by the European Commission". Held in the Academy Hall, the event, which brought together personalities from the USA and Romania, state representatives, ambassadors and cultural figures from the Smithsonian Institution, the Romanian Academy, the Romanian Cultural Institute, universities and other cultural institutions, marked the cultural presence of Romania in the United States of America.