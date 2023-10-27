The Minister of Research advocates for the digital rights of citizens

Versiunea în limba română

People should benefit from certain rights in the virtual world of the internet. The Minister of Research, Bogdan Ivan, reiterated Romania's support for the EU's proposals regarding the digital rights of citizens at the informal meeting of Ministers of Digitalization and Telecommunications. Ivan led Romania's delegation at the informal meeting organized by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the city of Leon. The agenda of the meeting included current topics such as ensuring the digital rights of European citizens, the future of telecommunications infrastructure, and the concrete actions that member states can implement to achieve the goals of the Digital Decade. Minister Bogdan Ivan stated that "the online rights of Romanians must be protected as effectively as their offline rights within the European Union." During the working sessions, the Romanian official highlighted that digitalization is an irreversible process once started, and that's why digital transformation should leave no one behind. Additionally, Minister Bogdan Ivan presented Romania's achievements in the field of digital connectivity, especially in Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP), where our country is leading in the EU with the best results and is still rapidly progressing, with 95.6% of households covered, representing an increase of 8.5%.