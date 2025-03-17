Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Ministry of Finance Raised 2.3 Billion Lei Through the Fidelis Offering, Less Than the Previous Offering

A.I.
English Section / 17 martie

The Ministry of Finance Raised 2.3 Billion Lei Through the Fidelis Offering, Less Than the Previous Offering

The Bonds Will Be Listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 20

The Ministry of Finance has raised 2.25 billion lei from investors through the latest issuance of Fidelis government bonds, below the record set by the first offering of this year, which amounted to 4.3 billion lei, according to our calculations based on data from a brokerage firm.

The offering was structured into six tranches-four in lei and two in euros-about 60% of the subscriptions being made in the national currency. For the one-year maturity tranche with an annual interest rate of 6.8%, investors placed purchase orders amounting to 760.2 million lei, while the three-year maturity tranche with an interest rate of 7.5% attracted subscriptions of 209.4 million lei. The five-year maturity tranche with an annual interest rate of 7.8% raised 113.3 million lei.

For the blood donor tranche, with a one-year maturity and an interest rate of 7.8%, the subscription value reached 327.5 million lei.

The euro-denominated tranches have maturities of two and seven years, with annual interest rates of 3.75% and 6%, respectively. The purchase orders totaled 82.6 million euros (411.7 million lei) for the two-year tranche and 85.5 million euros (425.8 million lei) for the seven-year tranche.

The minimum subscription was 1,000 euros for the euro tranches and 5,000 lei for the lei tranches, with a lower threshold of 500 lei for blood donors.

The offering took place during a period of high but slowing inflation. In February, inflation was 5%, but the National Bank of Romania (BNR) forecasts a 3.8% inflation rate for the last quarter, which is expected to drop to 3.1% by the fourth quarter of 2026. In the eurozone, the European Central Bank estimates inflation will hover around 2.3% this year, decreasing to 1.9% next year.

Income earned from both interest and capital gains related to Fidelis bonds is tax-exempt. The offering ran from March 7 to March 14, with the bonds set to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on March 20.

According to the Ministry of Finance, other benefits offered by Fidelis bonds include: the ability to sell the bonds before maturity while receiving interest for the holding period; special tranches for blood donors with an interest rate one percentage point higher than the regular rate; and the diversification of maturities for both lei and euro-denominated bonds.

The Ministry of Finance has announced that Fidelis will have a monthly frequency this year, with the next government bond issuance scheduled for April.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 martie
Ediţia din 17.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5625
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1610
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9082
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur439.0006

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb