The National Theater is "moving" to the roof

Cultural events have more opportunities in the summer, when they can take place in unconventional spaces. A series of theater and dance performances, concerts, films and meetings with artists will be included in the program of the TNB Summer Season, hosted, from mid-July to September, in the outdoor amphitheater on the roof of the National Theater I.L. Caragiale from Bucharest. According to the institution: "When the city goes on vacation, we meet you on the roof of the I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, at the open-air Amphitheater, to open the Summer Season together! (...) Concerts, theater and dance performances, collection films or the latest cinematographic productions, meetings with artists, will be able to be seen and experienced, this summer, under the starry sky of Bucharest, at the TNB Amphitheater". Tickets for events at the amphitheater will be sold exclusively online. The outdoor amphitheater is a unique scene in Romania, a place located on the roof of the National Theatre, 24 meters above the University Square. According to the hosts, in this space, from mid-July to September, culture and artistic genres, diversity and summer (and cultural) debate meet under the sky of summer nights, right at km 0 of the Capital, in a nocturnal program, exciting and varied.