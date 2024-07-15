The NBR is launching a set of coins with the theme of the Olympic Games

Versiunea în limba română

The Olympic Games are knocking on our door, and the National Bank of Romania is preparing a surprise for collectors. The NBR is launching in the numismatic circuit, today, a set of coins with the theme of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The set contains the Romanian coins in circulation, with a nominal value of 1 bani, 5 bani, 10 bani, 50 bani and a silver medal , all made in proof like quality conditions. The silver medal has a diameter of 28 mm and a weight of 15.5 grams. The obverse shows the Olympic torch, a group of ancient Olympic runners in the background and the inscription "SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES 2024" in a circular arc, and the reverse shows the portrait and name of George Gh. Bibescu, the first Romanian member of the International Olympic Committee. The mint set is presented in the form of a leaflet, inserted in a case, the component parts being embedded in special recesses.

The maximum circulation of this numismatic issue is 5,000 sets, and the selling price, exclusive of VAT, for the mint set is 400 lei. The launch in the numismatic circuit is carried out through the Bucharest, Cluj, Constanţa, Dolj, Iasi and Timiş regional branches of the National Bank of Romania.

On the other hand, also related to the OJ in Paris, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, stated that the law enforcement mission in France certifies the level of expertise and professionalism of the Romanian police and gendarmes in the external missions carried out so far: "It is a mission important for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, for the Gendarmerie, for the Border Police, two important arms of the ministry, because it certifies, once more, the level of expertise that you and your colleagues possess, the professionalism that you have shown in the missions carried out so far and the capacity of our weapons, from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to face complex missions". He added that it is an important mission for the French partners, in which a number of 44 partner countries participate, who will carry out missions to maintain public order and peace, the safety of citizens, participants in the Olympic and Paralympic Games and tourists who they will visit Paris on this occasion. "You will participate in these missions with colleagues from France, first of all, of course, but also with colleagues from other countries. You will be in the world elite of the Gendarmerie and Border Police forces, generally of the forces for maintaining public order and peace. You will work alongside tens of thousands of other colleagues, 35,000 from what I understand, for the field of Gendarmerie and Police, so Gendarmerie, in general, but there will also be private forces, several thousand experts in the field of security", Predoiu said.

According to the minister, this action is a confirmation of the high level reached by the weapons of the MAI.