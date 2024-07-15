The NBR is launching a set of coins with the theme of the Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are knocking on our door, and the National Bank of Romania is preparing a surprise for collectors. The NBR is launching in the numismatic circuit, today, a set of coins with the theme of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The set contains the Romanian coins in circulation, with a nominal value of 1 bani, 5 bani, 10 bani, 50 bani and a silver medal , all made in proof like quality conditions. The silver medal has a diameter of 28 mm and a weight of 15.5 grams. The obverse shows the Olympic torch, a group of ancient Olympic runners in the background and the inscription "SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES 2024" in a circular arc, and the reverse shows the portrait and name of George Gh. Bibescu, the first Romanian member of the International Olympic Committee. The mint set is presented in the form of a leaflet, inserted in a case, the component parts being embedded in special recesses.
The maximum circulation of this numismatic issue is 5,000 sets, and the selling price, exclusive of VAT, for the mint set is 400 lei. The launch in the numismatic circuit is carried out through the Bucharest, Cluj, Constanţa, Dolj, Iasi and Timiş regional branches of the National Bank of Romania.
On the other hand, also related to the OJ in Paris, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Cătălin Predoiu, stated that the law enforcement mission in France certifies the level of expertise and professionalism of the Romanian police and gendarmes in the external missions carried out so far: "It is a mission important for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, for the Gendarmerie, for the Border Police, two important arms of the ministry, because it certifies, once more, the level of expertise that you and your colleagues possess, the professionalism that you have shown in the missions carried out so far and the capacity of our weapons, from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to face complex missions". He added that it is an important mission for the French partners, in which a number of 44 partner countries participate, who will carry out missions to maintain public order and peace, the safety of citizens, participants in the Olympic and Paralympic Games and tourists who they will visit Paris on this occasion. "You will participate in these missions with colleagues from France, first of all, of course, but also with colleagues from other countries. You will be in the world elite of the Gendarmerie and Border Police forces, generally of the forces for maintaining public order and peace. You will work alongside tens of thousands of other colleagues, 35,000 from what I understand, for the field of Gendarmerie and Police, so Gendarmerie, in general, but there will also be private forces, several thousand experts in the field of security", Predoiu said.
According to the minister, this action is a confirmation of the high level reached by the weapons of the MAI.
The Olympic Games in Paris, which will begin in 12 days, have already set a new record in terms of the number of tickets sold, without taking into account the Paralympic Games, the French organizers announced, quoted by AFP. So far, 8.6 million tickets have been sold for the 2024 Olympics, thus surpassing the previous record held by Atlanta, with 8.3 million tickets sold in 1996, said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris-2024 committee. "It was a record held by the Atlanta Games, in 1996, with 8.3 million tickets. So we have surpassed that number for some time already. We are at 8.6 million on the Olympic side, plus one million on the Paralympic side." assured the French official. There is no official ranking or reliable data on the number of tickets sold at previous editions of the Olympic Games. "only the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has these figures and it was he who informed us", assured the organizing committee. The organizers of the Olympic Games in Paris plan to sell 10 million tickets for this edition (July 26-August 11) and 2.8 million for the Paralympic Games (August 28-September 8). "The good news is, at the same time, that in this final period, we are again putting a certain number of tickets on sale for many sports," continued Tony Estanguet. "There are very good opportunities at different prices for the Olympic Games, for the Paralympic Games, for the opening and closing ceremonies," he added. "We are proud that we have already broken the record, but we can go even higher," concluded the chairman of the committee of organization.
