The Pilon II Pension Fund managed by Allianz became the shareholder of Arobs

• The fund manager participated in the capital increase completed this month by Arobs

• AZT Viitorul Tău had 1.69 million contributors at the end of June

The Pilon II Pension Fund managed by Allianz has become a shareholder of Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), according to the last report of the administrator published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to the document, on July 25, Allianz SE indirectly controlled almost 10% of the voting rights of the software developer, of which the pension fund AZT Viitorul Tău had a package of 9.77% of the voting rights. As of June, the Pilon II fund had no shares in the company, according to the latest reports.

Recently, Arobs Transilvania Software carried out a capital increase through which it sold 174.3 million new shares, along with 56.5 million existing shares owned by the founder Voicu Oprean. However, the size of the package currently held by the Allianz fund shows that the administrator participated in the market operation.

Through the capital increase, Arobs attracted 28.7 million euros, at a price per share of 0.82 lei. The private pension fund AZT Viitorul Tău manages the second largest asset among the seven funds in our country, with a value of 30 billion lei at the end of June, when it had almost 1.69 million participants.

Arobs Transilvania Software was founded in 1998 by Voicu Oprean and offers software development services in the automotive, marine, aerospace, health, tourism, HoReCa and fintech industries among others. The company was listed on the AeRO Secondary Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in December 2021 and transferred to the Main Market in September 2023.

The stock market valuation of the IT developer amounts to approximately 940 million lei.