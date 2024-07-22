The Police Academy offered 880 places

Versiunea în limba română

The Police Academy put 880 places up for competition for those who want a career as an officer in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Of the 880 places open for competition, 540 are in the Order and Public Safety specialization, 290 in the Law specialization and another 50 in the Fire Department. Out of the total number of places put up for competition, 780 are for the budget, and 100 are for the fee, informs the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Enrollment applications for the entrance exam can be submitted, exclusively online, in electronic format, to the e-mail address of the recruitment unit until July 28, including Saturdays and Sundays. Recruitment units are the human resources structures of the County Inspectorates, subordinated to the General Police/Gendarmerie/Firemen/Border Inspectorates, from the counties where the candidate resides, respectively the human resources structures of the General Inspectorates in Bucharest. The application for registration will be accompanied by the consent regarding the request for the extract from the criminal record. According to the competition calendar, the psychological evaluation will take place until August 7, including weekends. Candidate planning and psychological evaluation data will be posted on the websites of the recruitment units in due time. According to the ministry: "The deadline for submitting all documents for the creation of the recruitment file is August 9, including proof of payment of the registration fee. We specify that the registration fee for the competition is paid by candidates declared psychologically fit, according to the specifications published on the website official of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy, at the Admissions section". Between August 20 - 29, at the headquarters of the educational institution, the assessment of physical performance (practical-applicative route), which is an eliminatory test, will take place. The written knowledge test is scheduled for August 31 and will also be held at the Police Academy headquarters. For those who apply for places in the Public Order and Security specialization, the written test involves the assessment of knowledge of the Romanian Language, History and a foreign language of your choice between English, French and German. Candidates registered for one of the positions at the fire department will take the assessment of their knowledge in Mathematics and Physics. Later, between September 5 and 27, the candidates who passed the two tests will present themselves at the recruitment units to draw up the medical record. Candidates who have been declared medically fit will be declared admitted, in descending order of admission averages.