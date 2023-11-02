Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The primes for teaching and professional career

O.D.
English Section / 2 noiembrie

The primes for teaching and professional career

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education has announced that it has taken the necessary legal steps for the granting of the teaching career and professional career bonuses, as per the provisions of Government Ordinance No. 58/2023. According to the legal act, the distribution and loading of cards were to be carried out in October 2023. According to an announcement from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects managed the contracting of services for issuing the vouchers, and their delivery was handled by the National Company "Poşta Română' (Romanian Post). At the beginning of the week, a working meeting was held with representatives of the Ministries of Education and Investments and European Projects, as well as the representative trade unions in pre-university education to clarify certain aspects regarding the teaching career bonus.

According to Government Ordinance No. 58/2023, educational staff are entitled to the following bonuses: the teaching career bonus (1,500 lei) for teaching and teaching auxiliary staff in activity during the 2022 - 2023 school year in public pre-university and university education, and the professional career bonus (500 lei) for non-teaching staff in activity during the 2022 - 2023 school year in public pre-university and university education. The teaching career bonus can be used until August 31, 2024, and the card remains valid throughout the program's duration, with annual loading in October until the 2026 - 2027 school year. Unused amounts will be frozen at the end of the school year. Depending on the merchant's specific policies, the card can be used for purchases both in physical stores and online. The Ministry of Education has stated that after the distribution of the teaching career bonus cards is completed, additional information will be provided regarding the professional career cards."

